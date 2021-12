Dark Souls fans have resisted the addition of an easy mode for years. After all, the difficulty is an inherent part of the games’ design, and it’s a badge of honor to fight your way through them. However, with accessibility being a topic at the forefront of the industry, From Software is one of the few holdouts when it comes to providing an easy mode for its games. However, after playing Elden Ring, I think From Software has found a way to make both those who want an easier experience and those who don’t want difficulty modes to be added happy.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO