Twitch streamer repeats the word “Mario” for almost a week straight

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Twitch streamer has returned from a nine-month hiatus and is forced to repeat the name “Mario” over half a million times. Nicro has been streaming his Mario odyssey for almost an entire week. Nicro is a Canadian Twitch streamer who is known for his Wii Sports and Mario...

