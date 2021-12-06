Twitch streamer repeats the word “Mario” for almost a week straight

Streaming on Twitch is a dream for a lot of people. Getting to log in, play video games, chat, and make money — what could be better? But there's a shady side to Twitch and growing on the platform is notoriously difficult, especially now. For every story about a Twitch streamer who blew up in 2021, there are tens of thousands of streamers who spent their year performing to an audience of zero. Many blame Twitch itself for not working harder to prioritize the discoverability of small streamers, instead, choosing to give partnered streamers who already have massive followings the lion's share of the attention. That's a big part of the reason so many streamers are starting to think streaming on YouTube looks better than Twitch right now.

