BUNLOIT REWILDING LTD

Even as the mob ran screaming and smashing through the capitol on January 6, it was clear this was a coup attempt. It was equally clear that it had been instigated by the then-president and his circle, much of whose audience in the “stop the steal” rally would become that mob. Everything since has been fill-in, important in building the legal case against the leaders of this attempted coup and establishing the facts for history and public knowledge – and, one hopes, for efforts to prevent another such attempt.

