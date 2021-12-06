BUNLOIT REWILDING LTD

Aspiring green energy projects in Britain can now bid for a share of £285 million a year given in a Government scheme to support renewable energy.Renewable energy projects can bid for funding in the latest round of the Contracts for Difference (CfD) scheme, which aims to secure 12GW of electricity capacity – the biggest amount in the scheme’s history which, from the funding alone, could generate enough electricity to power around eight million homes.The scheme is open to a number of renewable energy technologies. Offshore and onshore wind, solar, tidal, and floating offshore wind projects to build the next generation...
