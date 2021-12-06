ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

BUNLOIT REWILDING LTD

The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
  • Aberdeenshire, Inverness-shire, Scottish Highlands
  • Within the top quintile of comparable salaries.
  • BUNLOIT REWILDING LTD
  • Chief Scientist & Operations Manager. Join a flagship nature-recovery project in the Highlands of Scotland, The Bunloit Rewilding Project.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Michael Nesmith obituary

Being the member of the Monkees dubbed “the Smart One” was not an unqualified blessing for Michael Nesmith, who has died aged 78 of heart failure. As the songwriterly intellectual of the hugely successful 1960s pop group, he was deeply frustrated by the shallowness of teen idoldom. Throughout...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Guardian

Russia edges closer to war as new arms arrive on Ukraine’s border

A flatbed rail wagon speeding through south-west Russia last week carried an ill omen for negotiations to avert a larger war with Ukraine. On board was a Buk-M1, the kind of medium-range surface-to-air missile system that became notorious in 2014 after a missile fired from territory controlled by Russian proxies in eastern Ukraine shot down a Malaysian airliner, killing all 298 people aboard.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rewilding#Bunloit Rewilding Ltd#Scientist Operations
The Guardian

America witnessed a coup attempt. Now it’s sleep-walking into another disaster

Even as the mob ran screaming and smashing through the capitol on January 6, it was clear this was a coup attempt. It was equally clear that it had been instigated by the then-president and his circle, much of whose audience in the “stop the steal” rally would become that mob. Everything since has been fill-in, important in building the legal case against the leaders of this attempted coup and establishing the facts for history and public knowledge – and, one hopes, for efforts to prevent another such attempt.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

£285m funding up for grabs for renewable energy companies

Aspiring green energy projects in Britain can now bid for a share of £285 million a year given in a Government scheme to support renewable energy.Renewable energy projects can bid for funding in the latest round of the Contracts for Difference (CfD) scheme, which aims to secure 12GW of electricity capacity – the biggest amount in the scheme’s history which, from the funding alone, could generate enough electricity to power around eight million homes.The scheme is open to a number of renewable energy technologies. Offshore and onshore wind, solar, tidal, and floating offshore wind projects to build the next generation...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
World
Country
Scotland
BBC

Baltic Sea: Two feared dead as British and Danish ships collide

Two people are feared to have died after two cargo ships collided in the Baltic Sea off the Swedish coast early on Monday, causing one to overturn. Rescue boats and helicopters have so far failed to locate the pair who were on board the capsized boat, the Danish-registered Karin Hoej.
ACCIDENTS
The Guardian

The Guardian

78K+
Followers
39K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy