DALLAS - After losing four straight home games, the Dallas Mavericks desperately needed to flip the script. Unfortunately for the Mavs, it's not easy to get back into the winning column against the the Eastern Conference-leading Brooklyn Nets and their mountain of talent. On Tuesday evening, the Mavs and Nets battled down to final seconds but Brooklyn snuck out a 102-99 comeback victory in the American Airlines Center.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO