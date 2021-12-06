Higher vitamin D levels may lead to lower incidence or severity of COVID-19

Can long COVID kill? Striking findings presented in a new study published to Frontiers in Medicine show that patients who survive severe COVID-19 have more than twice the risk of dying over the following year, compared with those who experience mild or moderate disease or remain uninfected. Unusually, the increased risk of dying was greater for patients who are under 65, and only 20% of the severe COVID-19 patients who died did so because of typical COVID complications, such as clotting disorders or respiratory failure. The study suggests that severe COVID-19 may significantly damage long-term health and highlights the importance of preventing severe disease through vaccination.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO