To have more money, you can earn it or decline to spend it. It seems as if Elon Musk is leaning toward the second choice these days. On Friday, Tesla Technoking Elon Musk urged employees to focus on “minimizing cost of deliveries” rather than expediting deliveries of cars to customers to hit end-of-quarter goals. Typically, the company had pushed employees to hit delivery objectives, which involved overtime labor and other enhanced costs. Instead, Elon’s email says that Tesla will seek opportunities to reduce the cost of deliveries.

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO