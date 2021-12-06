Domain Capital Advisors Serves as Lead Lender to Blackstone Purchase of Allstate Life Insurance

Insurer stability and reputation matter more to life insurance buyers than to shoppers for other types of insurance. The 2021 edition of the J.D. Power U.S. Life Insurance New Business Study, released in November, reported that car insurance buyers were ten times more likely to choose the company that offers the lowest price over any other. By contrast, those buying life insurance were only twice as likely to pick the lowest-priced policy -- a factor that tied I'm importance among shoppers with the perceived stability of the company. Company stability barely registered as a buying priority for car insurance.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 6 DAYS AGO