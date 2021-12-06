ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Domain Capital Advisors Serves as Lead Lender to Blackstone Purchase of Allstate Life Insurance

By Chuck Doyle, CTP
 6 days ago

Domain Capital Group, a comprehensive private investment management services firm, announced its subsidiary, Domain Capital Advisors, served as the lead lender to Blackstone managed entities in its recent $2.8 billion purchase of Allstate Life Insurance Company (ALIC) and certain subsidiaries, collectively renamed Everlake Life Insurance Company. “We believe completing...

Daily Herald

Prairie Capital Advisors wins M&A Deal of the Year Award from The M&A Advisor

Prairie Capital Advisors, Inc. ("Prairie"), a leading middle-market investment bank in Oakbrook Terrace, has received an award at the 20th annual M&A Advisor Awards. Prairie's sale of Crafts Technology to Hyperion Materials & Technologies was named a winner for the M&A Deal of The Year ($10MM-$25MM), which was awarded during the 20th Annual M&A Advisor Awards Gala held on Wednesday, Nov. 17th. The Awards Gala is the premier celebration of the year for the industry's leading M&A dealmakers, attracting the industry's leading M&A professionals.
OAKBROOK TERRACE, IL
abladvisor.com

Citizens Leads $70MM Asset-Based Senior Credit Facility for Stonegate Capital

Citizens served as Sole Lead Arranger for Chicago-based Stonegate Capital Holdings’ $70 million asset-based revolving credit facility to support its acquisition by SG Credit Partners. Stonegate is a leading provider of asset-based credit facilities, typically ranging from $2 million to $10 million, to companies in both the United States...
ECONOMY
insurancebusinessmag.com

Goosehead Insurance announces entrance into life insurance space

Independent insurance agency Goosehead Insurance has announced its entrance into the life insurance space through a strategic partnership with insurtech Ethos Life. Under the partnership, clients can now access life insurance without blood tests or medical exams through Goosehead’s Digital Agent Platform. “Individual life insurance represents a nearly $150...
BUSINESS
abladvisor.com

Espresso Capital Provides $15MM Credit Facility to True Fit

Espresso Capital provided True Fit, the global data and software leader retailers choose to decode fit & size, with a $15 million credit facility. The company will use the capital to make further enhancements to its product and scale its distribution. “The pandemic has brought massive disruption to the apparel...
BUSINESS
nerej.com

Legacy Real Estate Ventures purchases 33 Broadcommon Rd. for $5.9 million - debt was provided by Protective Life, through Northmarq Capital

Bristol, RI Legacy Real Estate Ventures, LLC (Legacy) has acquired 33 Broadcommon Rd. for $5.9 million. This 100% occupied multi-tenant industrial property totals 80,000 s/f and is occupied by brand-names in the boating industry, including Hinckley Yachts and Zim/Starting Line Sailing. The property is in a fully occupied industrial park that caters to several marine specialty suppliers.
REAL ESTATE
abladvisor.com

First Financial to Acquire Summit Funding Group

First Financial Bancorp. announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Cincinnati, OH-based Summit Funding Group, Inc., the fourth-largest independent equipment financing platform in the United States. "We are very excited to join forces with one of the most widely respected companies in the equipment finance sector," said First...
CINCINNATI, OH
abladvisor.com

CIT Names Business Development Leaders in Capital Equipment Finance

CIT Group announced its Capital Equipment Finance business has hired three new business development leaders to support clients and growth in the equipment finance market. Thomas Linebarger, Scott Ryan and Erick Berreondo have joined CIT’s Capital Equipment Finance (CEF) group as Business Development Directors. Linebarger’s territory covers the Great Lakes region, Ryan is responsible for the Northeast and Berreondo will join the indirect originations sales channel.
BUSINESS
Money

Is It Safe to Buy Life Insurance From a Startup?

Insurer stability and reputation matter more to life insurance buyers than to shoppers for other types of insurance. The 2021 edition of the J.D. Power U.S. Life Insurance New Business Study, released in November, reported that car insurance buyers were ten times more likely to choose the company that offers the lowest price over any other. By contrast, those buying life insurance were only twice as likely to pick the lowest-priced policy -- a factor that tied I'm importance among shoppers with the perceived stability of the company. Company stability barely registered as a buying priority for car insurance.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Seeking Alpha

Kinsale Capital Group: Rapidly Growing Insurance Business

Kinsale is a property and casualty insurance company that specializes in the excess and surplus (E&S) market across the U.S. Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) is a property and casualty insurance company that focuses on the excess and surplus (E&S) lines market in the U.S. I believe they present a great investment opportunity for a growth-oriented investor because:
BUSINESS
abladvisor.com

Sallyport Provides $2.1MM Financing for Commercial Laundry Services Company

Sallyport provided $2,100,000 in combined accounts receivable and equipment financing will enable a hospitality services supplier to make a crucial acquisition, cover their payroll costs and free up working capital to invest into new equipment. The client was referred to Sallyport via another client and we were able to successfully...
ECONOMY
abladvisor.com

Citibank Agents ABL Revolver Refinance for Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources refinanced its Asset-Based Revolving Credit Facility, which was previously set to expire in April 2022. The new $155 million facility will mature in December 2024 and includes $125 million committed availability for letters of credit and another $25 million uncommitted on a cash collateralized basis. Proceeds from this ABL will be the same as the prior facility: issuance of letters of credit, working capital, and incremental liquidity needs.
ECONOMY
abladvisor.com

Crédit Agricole CIB Leads $3.25B Syndicated Sustainability-Linked Credit Agreement for CEMEX

Crédit Agricole CIB acted as Senior Mandated Lead Arranger (SMLA) for a new USD3.25 billion syndicated Credit Agreement under its Sustainability-Linked Financing Framework (the "Framework") for CEMEX, a Mexico-based worldwide leading vertically integrated building materials company. Crédit Agricole CIB at the same time also executed its inaugural Sustainability-Linked Cross-Currency Swap (EURUSD) in the Americas.
BUSINESS
abladvisor.com

Eclipse Business Capital Provides $45MM Revolving Line of Credit to Coal Mining Company

Eclipse Business Capital, formerly known as Encina Business Credit, provided a $45 million senior secured revolving credit facility to a coal mining company based in the U.S. and Canada. The credit facility is secured by accounts receivable and will be used to refinance an existing facility and to support ongoing working capital and maintenance capex.
ECONOMY
abladvisor.com

Värde Partners Closes First Hotel-Backed CRE CLO at $527MM

Värde Partners, a leading global alternative investment firm, closed the first commercial real estate collateralized loan obligation (CRE CLO) to be entirely hotel-backed. This is Värde’s fifth CRE CLO, and ninth securitization of commercial real estate collateral. The underlying loans were originated by Värde’s commercial real estate...
REAL ESTATE
irei.com

Life Science REIT makes maiden purchase

Life Science REIT, the recently launched real estate investment trust focused on U.K. life science properties, has completed its maiden acquisition with a £77 million (€90 million/$102 million) purchase in London. The group, which raised £350 million (€410 million/$463 million) in an initial public offering (IPO) in November, has bought...
BUSINESS
Milwaukee Business Journal

Zywave continues insurance technology acquisition spree with purchase of ClarionDoor

The largest software company in the Milwaukee area announced its eighth acquisition in two years as it races to become a global leader in the insurance technology space. Zywave Inc. bought Santa Barbara, California-based ClarionDoor, which makes insurance product distribution software for the property and casualty market, Zywave said Tuesday. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.
MILWAUKEE, WI
liveinsurancenews.com

Permanent life Insurance

It is essential to understand the different types of life insurance available to you and their differences. Permanent life insurance refers to a category of insurance policies that never expire. Typically permanent life insurance includes a savings component as part of the policy on top of the death benefit. Two...
PERSONAL FINANCE
abladvisor.com

J.P.Morgan Leads $1.6B Credit Facility for USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners entered into the Seventh Amended and Restated Credit Agreement effective December 8, 2021, extending the maturity of its senior secured credit facility until December 2026. The credit facility is led by J.P. Morgan and includes 17 additional financial institutions with a combined commitment of $1.6 billion. Eric...
CREDITS & LOANS

