HATFIELD, PA — Code Biotherapeutics, Inc. announced the recent appointment of Erin Brubaker as Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. “I am thrilled to welcome Erin to our Executive team,” said Code Bio Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-Founder Brian P. McVeigh. “Erin’s exceptional leadership skills, extensive experience developing strategy and driving operational excellence across corporate, R&D, and commercial organizations, expertise in integrating science and customer insights into commercial strategies that result in successful product launches, and her proven track record of developing high-performing teams will all serve Code Bio well as we continue to grow and advance our pipeline of important new genetic medicines for patients in need.”

HATFIELD, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO