What consumers can expect this holiday shopping season

Soprano Lily Sumida and mezzo soprano Kate Banks from the Hummingbird Conservatory, under the direction of Tara Wallace, ushered in the holiday season during the White Friday tree lighting in the Montrose Shopping Park. The duo sang favorites, putting the crowd of between 350-400 people into a holiday mood. MSP executive director Dale Dawson took a moment to welcome everyone to the annual event, which was canceled last year due to the pandemic, highlighting several dignitaries present including Glendale mayor Paula Devine and Councilmember Ara Najarian. Montrose Shopping Park Assn. board member Gigi Garcia of It Takes A Village children’s boutique invited the crowd to return to the shopping park for holiday deals plus, beginning on Saturday and continuing weekends through Dec. 19, the chance to meet Santa Claus, ride a horse-drawn carriage up and down the avenue, enjoy live music and, on Saturdays, have the kids ride hand-led ponies.
