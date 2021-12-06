ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

What consumers can expect this holiday shopping season

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLa Salle experts weigh in on the current supply chain crisis. The U.S. supply-chain bottleneck is about to get even tighter—and at one of the most-inopportune times. A few of the nation’s biggest ports are experiencing a surge in the number of anchored container ships waiting to offload cargo. What’s to...

Benzinga

Which 2 Stores Have The Cheapest Groceries This Holiday Season?

Inflation has been one of the biggest concerns among investors this holiday season, particularly when it comes to rising grocery prices. Bank of America recently conducted a food retailer pricing study in the city of Nashville to identify which food retailers are hiking prices the most and determine where consumers can still find the lowest prices.
CBS Philly

OSHA Urges Businesses To Shore Up COVID-19 Safety Protocols During Expected Record-Breaking Holiday Shopping Season

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The omicron variant of COVID-19 is spreading just as people are packing stores filled with seasonal workers. That combination has led to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration issuing new recommendations businesses should take to keep workers and customers safe. This is expected to be a record-breaking shopping season, but OSHA is urging everyone to keep their guards up to stay safe. “Right from the beginning of the whole pandemic, it’s kind of just built over time and supporting small is really important,” Villavillekula owner Beth Milley said. Milley opened the doors to Villavillekula, a children’s shop in Chestnut Hill,...
digitaltransactions.net

Consumers Expect More E-Commerce Fraud During the Holidays, And They Blame Marketplaces

The risk of being defrauded by online sellers is a major concern for consumers this holiday-shopping season, according to a survey by Socure Inc., a provider of identity-verification and fraud-detection technology. And consumers are poised to blame not just the fraudulent sellers, but the marketplaces that host them, the survey indicates.
Consumer Reports.org

Consumer Reports shares tips on how shoppers can identify and avoid purchasing counterfeit products this holiday season

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Consumer Reports urged online shoppers today to be on the lookout for counterfeit goods and offered tips to avoid being duped this holiday season. The sale of fake brand-name goods, which was once limited to occasional street carts and going-out-of-business stores, has steadily expanded to major e-commerce platforms, such as Amazon and Walmart.com.
crescentavalleyweekly.com

Holiday – and Shopping – Season Launched in Montrose

Soprano Lily Sumida and mezzo soprano Kate Banks from the Hummingbird Conservatory, under the direction of Tara Wallace, ushered in the holiday season during the White Friday tree lighting in the Montrose Shopping Park. The duo sang favorites, putting the crowd of between 350-400 people into a holiday mood. MSP executive director Dale Dawson took a moment to welcome everyone to the annual event, which was canceled last year due to the pandemic, highlighting several dignitaries present including Glendale mayor Paula Devine and Councilmember Ara Najarian. Montrose Shopping Park Assn. board member Gigi Garcia of It Takes A Village children’s boutique invited the crowd to return to the shopping park for holiday deals plus, beginning on Saturday and continuing weekends through Dec. 19, the chance to meet Santa Claus, ride a horse-drawn carriage up and down the avenue, enjoy live music and, on Saturdays, have the kids ride hand-led ponies.
Business Insider

Holiday shopping spending trends shed light on consumer payment preferences

Debit cards win out on Black Friday, especially in-store. Trends indicate the pandemic's impact on consumer payment preferences: Customers are limiting financial risk and avoiding debt when possible. Insider Intelligence publishes hundreds of insights, charts, and forecasts on the Payments & Commerce industry. Learn more about becoming a client.
holycitysinner.com

Support Your Library with Some Holiday Shopping This Season

Shop great books for the upcoming holidays and support your library by coming to the Charleston Friends of the Library’s (CFOL) That Holiday Book Sale. Exclusive Member event on Thursday, December 9th from 4 pm to 6:30 pm. Friday, December 10th from 9 m to 5:30 pm. Saturday, December 11th...
SPY

The 12 Best Subscription Gifts To Give This Holiday Season

Why give a one-time gift when you can give a gift that keeps on giving month after month? If you’re tired of the same old candles and t-shirts, switch things up this holiday season with some of the best subscription gifts for Christmas. These days, there are subscriptions for almost everything from wine, coffee and food to pets, clothes and shaving. You can pay a lump sum or a monthly fee to have new, exciting deliveries with some of your favorite kinds of items that come directly to your door. It gives you something to look forward to and an opportunity...
Us Weekly

Our Favorite Holiday Gifts at Walmart — Starting at Just $8

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Even when we feel like we’ve checked off our whole list, there’s almost always more holiday shopping to be done. Someone buys you a gift you don’t expect and now you have to grab one for them too. You get an invite to a last-minute White Elephant. Someone adopts a new pet. Something you already ordered is actually sold out and not coming. Whatever the reason, we’re here to back you up with more gift ideas!
New York Only

This Shopping Mall In New York Is So Huge It Has Its Own ZIP Code

Bigger doesn’t always mean better, but when it comes to shopping malls, it’s helpful to have some size. Larger square footage means a bigger variety of stores, and of course, extra amenities. One shopping mall in New York stands out above the rest with regards to size. The massive Destiny USA in Syracuse is the […] The post This Shopping Mall In New York Is So Huge It Has Its Own ZIP Code appeared first on Only In Your State.
ETOnline.com

Best Buy Holiday Sale: Save Up to $600 on TVs, Appliances, and More

Best Buy is currently hosting its New Deals Every Day sale with deep discounts on everything from Samsung TVs to Keurig coffee makers, keeping the savings on hot gift items rolling in. The collection of discounts has new deals on tech and appliances, ranging from Apple products and video game accessories to vacuums and treadmills to compete with other online retailers. Best Buy is adding to these sales with Flash Deals that tend to feature deeper savings. If you're wondering which discounts are the best, we're here to help.
Best Life

Target Is Making This Major Change to All Stores, Starting Dec. 5

Target has faced its fair share of changes over the last year. In May, the retailer stopped selling trading cards at its stores due to a number of assaults over the product's dramatic increase in value. And in June, Target reopened its fitting rooms after a year-long ban amid the COVID pandemic. More recently, the retailer had to pull nine popular foods from shelves after a nationwide recall from the manufacturer Tastykake. And now, Target has announced another change that will hit stores on Dec. 5. Read on to find out what's coming to Target, starting Sunday.
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Attorney General Frosh Offers Consumers Tips for Safe Shopping and Charitable Donating This Holiday Season

BALTIMORE MD (November 24, 2021) – The unofficial holiday shopping season begins on Friday, although many retailers have been offering “Black Friday” deals for some time already. If you’re looking forward to more Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday deals, Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh is offering these tips to help you avoid […] The post Attorney General Frosh Offers Consumers Tips for Safe Shopping and Charitable Donating This Holiday Season appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
BALTIMORE, MD

