Increasingly, older Americans want to live in their own homes into their golden and twilight years. According to a 2018 AARP survey, three out of four adults 50 and older wanted to do so. Moravia Health provides care for about 1,500 adults with that preference. Founded in 2012 by C. Frank Igwé, the Philadelphia Medicaid and Medicare full-service home care agency offers “an alternative to the costly care usually provided in the hospital setting,” according to its website. Igwé’s vision and leadership have led to strong financial performance, with the company growing revenue from $45 million in 2019 to $75 million in 2020.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO