ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Welch, WV

Natural Gas Prices, Like Everything Else, are Rising

By John Tyson, The Welch News Editor
welchnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’ve heard it on the news. It comes as no...

www.welchnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketRealist

Why Gas Prices Have Dropped and Where They Could Be in 2022

In Nov. 2021, gasoline prices in the U.S. surged to a seven-year high, but they have since come down. Why have gas prices dropped, and will they fall even further?. High gas prices were impacting the monthly budgets of low and middle-income families and worrying policymakers as the prices fueled inflation, which is near multidecade highs. Whereas the Fed had long maintained that inflation was “transitory,” chair Jerome Powell believes that's no longer the case.
TRAFFIC
Seeking Alpha

What Climatic Factors Are Needed To See A Major Rally In Natural Gas Prices

One of the most precipitous downward spirals in natural gas in years occurred in less than 2 weeks; a 35% break-in price. It is important when trading commodities to look at how many speculators are leaning in one direction, then look for an excuse for why people may "run for cover" and panic. Natural gas was the perfect example of this. Following a record speculator long position in (UNG) and (BOIL) inspired by a massive 70% in futures prices last summer and fall (hot U.S. summer, record tight supplies in Europe, the western U.S. drought decreasing hydropower in favor of natural gas and two Gulf hurricanes), a warm late fall and early winter sparked massive speculator and fund liquidation.
TRAFFIC
KTEN.com

As gas prices rise, Texas has more money to fix roads

(KTEN) — Whether it be state or federal, the tax you pay for each gallon of gas is coming right back to help out in a big way. The Texas excise tax is about 20 cents per gallon. So if you have an 18 gallon tank, higher gas prices mean you're paying the state about an extra $3.60 every time you fill up.
TEXAS STATE
College Media Network

Gas prices continue to rise, commuters see affects

As gas prices continue to rise, college students, especially commuters, are being affected. Energy economics professor Edward Hirs shared thoughts on what could be a leading cause of the sudden rise in gas prices across the country. “OPEC wants a higher price for crude oil. It is that simple,” Hirs...
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Welch, WV
investing.com

Natural Gas: Higher European Price Could Propel U.S. Prices

On comparative analysis of the price of natural gas, I find that the comparatively higher price-rise in Europe will continue to vanish the over-production issue. An in-depth analysis of the movements of natural gas futures indicates the continuity of the bullish sentiment that has witnessed a slow and steady uptrend after a gap-down opening this week due to the announcement of warm winters. This attracted value-seeking buyers below $3.726 that resulted at the beginning of an uptrend from the week’s low at $3.640.
TRAFFIC
Houston Chronicle

A record-warm winter is killing U.S. natural gas prices

U.S. natural gas collapsed to the lowest level in more than four months as record-high temperatures kill heating demand ahead of winter. Futures for January delivery plunged 12% Monday, making the commodity the worst performer among U.S.-traded raw materials. Gas has already shed about 40% of its value since October, when traders betting on global fuel shortages drove prices to the highest level in seven years.
HOUSTON, TX
CNN

Finally some relief: Gasoline and natural gas prices are falling

New York (CNN Business) — Americans grappling with historic levels of inflation are finally getting some relief where they need it most: Previously-booming energy prices. After a relentless rise, prices at the pump are heading south. The national average price for a gallon of regular gas fell to a seven-week low of $3.35 a gallon on Tuesday, according to AAA.
TRAFFIC
FOXBusiness

Gas prices nationwide likely to drop even further, expert says

Prices at the gas pump have dipped once again, and they're likely to drop even more, according to an industry expert. Currently, the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in the U.S. is $3.347, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, told FOX Business. On Sunday,...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas Prices#Welch News
invezz.com

Natural gas price outlook as bullish factors turn bearish

Natural gas price is down by over 25% since dropping past the crucial $5.00 a week ago. Forecasts of warm weather in both Europe and the US have triggered the plunge. In the US, inventories are gradually increasing. Natural gas price surged to its highest level since February 2014 in...
TRAFFIC
thebalance.com

Omicron and OPEC+ Put a Brake on Rising Gas Prices

Gas prices eased a bit in the past week, and analysts say motorists are apt to benefit from even lower prices in coming weeks, barring any cataclysmic event. A gallon of unleaded gas on average dropped 4 cents in the week through Monday, reaching $3.35, the lowest price since Oct. 20, AAA said. Much of the slump resulted from a sharp decline in oil prices after omicron—the latest variant of the coronavirus—set off a wave of new restrictions around the globe that could crimp oil demand. Oil prices generally account for roughly half the price of retail gasoline.
TRAFFIC
naturalgasworld.com

US natural gas price sees heavy decline

Henry Hub moved to its lowest point since late August. The US benchmark for the price of natural gas was in a freefall on December 6, dipping below the $4/mn Btu mark for the first time since late August. The January gas delivery contract at the US Henry Hub was...
TRAFFIC
hydrocarbonprocessing.com

More OPEC production and higher global natural gas prices widen crude oil price spreads

Recently, prices of high-sulfur crude oils have been declining relative to low-sulfur crude oils. Rising crude oil exports from OPEC members that produce higher-sulfur crude oils, also called sour crude oils, and higher natural gas prices have contributed to lower prices for sour crude oils relative to low-sulfur (sweet) crude oils.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
investing.com

Natural Gas Extends Downtrend

Natural Gas Futures on the NYMEX faced a very negative week before closing 21.3% lower than the previous one at $4.09. EIA reported on Thursday the second withdrawal of the season of 59 Bcf in working underground stocks for the week ended Dec. 2. Total inventory is at 3,564 Bcf, 9.5% lower y/y, 2.4% below the 5-year average.
TRAFFIC
krcgtv.com

Natural gas prices to jump for some Lake-area customers

People living in five mid-Missouri counties will see higher natural gas prices this winter. The Missouri Public Service Commission approved an adjustment for Summit Natural Gas Company. It will push the price of heating fuel from $0.38 per hundred cubic feet of gas to $1.01 per Ccf. The increase affects...
TRAFFIC
Journal & Sunday Journal

Higher coal, natural gas prices contribute to November tax revenue surplus

CHARLESTON — People across the U.S. might be paying higher prices for energy, but coal and natural gas severance tax revenue in West Virginia played a large role in November’s budget surplus. According to the West Virginia State Budget Office, the state collected $435.6 million in tax revenue for November,...
INCOME TAX
kiwaradio.com

Like Natural Gas, Propane Prices Expected To Be Higher This Winter

Sanborn, Iowa — Unfortunately, those using natural gas to heat their homes won’t be the only ones paying more to heat their homes this winter. Aaron Alons with Sanborn Propane & Oil tells us that propane prices will be higher as well. But Alons says they encourage their customers to...
SANBORN, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy