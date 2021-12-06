Natural Gas Prices, Like Everything Else, are Rising

One of the most precipitous downward spirals in natural gas in years occurred in less than 2 weeks; a 35% break-in price. It is important when trading commodities to look at how many speculators are leaning in one direction, then look for an excuse for why people may "run for cover" and panic. Natural gas was the perfect example of this. Following a record speculator long position in (UNG) and (BOIL) inspired by a massive 70% in futures prices last summer and fall (hot U.S. summer, record tight supplies in Europe, the western U.S. drought decreasing hydropower in favor of natural gas and two Gulf hurricanes), a warm late fall and early winter sparked massive speculator and fund liquidation.

