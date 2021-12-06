Natural Gas Prices, Like Everything Else, are Rising

Gas prices eased a bit in the past week, and analysts say motorists are apt to benefit from even lower prices in coming weeks, barring any cataclysmic event. A gallon of unleaded gas on average dropped 4 cents in the week through Monday, reaching $3.35, the lowest price since Oct. 20, AAA said. Much of the slump resulted from a sharp decline in oil prices after omicron—the latest variant of the coronavirus—set off a wave of new restrictions around the globe that could crimp oil demand. Oil prices generally account for roughly half the price of retail gasoline.
Comments / 0