There’s a big Christmas candy controversy in the news right now: It appears that some of Cadbury’s chocolate Santas might be old chocolate EASTER BUNNIES in disguise. A guy in Australia was in a store’s candy aisle, and noticed that Cadbury’s big chocolate Santas were more rabbit-shaped than Santa-shaped. So he bought one, opened the wrapper, and it DOES appear to be a chocolate bunny. (Here it is in the wrapper, out of the wrapper, and what the bunny version looks like.)

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO