ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Tom Petty Posthumously Awarded Honorary Doctorate in Music from University of Florida

river1037.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCall him Dr. Petty. On Friday, Tom Petty received a special posthumous award: an honorary doctorate degree from the University of Florida. University officials from the board of trustees voted unanimously on the motion to recognize the late musician, who was arguably the most famous native resident of their...

www.river1037.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Late musician Tom Petty receives posthumous Ph.D. for music

Nearly two decades after earning a place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and more than four years after his death, rock icon Tom Petty has been awarded an honorary Ph.D. from the University of Florida.The school’s board of trustees unanimously voted to award Thomas Earl Petty a posthumous doctoral degree in music during a Friday meeting. Born and raised in Gainesville, Petty once worked as a groundskeeper at UF as he tried to make it in the music industry, but he was never enrolled.Petty passed away from an accidental drug overdose in October 2017. Days later during a UF home football game, the song “I Won’t Back Down” was played at the stadium as a memorial to Petty. The song has since become a regular feature at Gators games.Usually backed by the Heartbreakers, Petty broke through in the 1970s and went on to sell more than 80 million records, featuring hits like “Free Fallin,’” “Refugee” and “American Girl.” Petty and the Heartbreakers were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002.
COLLEGES
Vulture

That’s Dr. Tom Petty to You

You don’t know how it feels for us to care about academia again. Tom Petty received a posthumous Ph.D. in music from the University of Florida, the Associated Press reports, after the school’s board of trustees voted unanimously Friday to honor the greatest entity that ever emerged from the swamp state. Petty, famously a Gainesville native, never attended the university as a student; instead, he worked as a groundskeeper there during his early years as a musician before hitting it big with his merry band of Heartbreakers. True fans will tell you Petty’s formative Southern-rock band Mudcrutch performed all around the Gainesville area at the start of the ’70s. “Tom Petty is widely considered among the most distinctive and influential musicians over the past 50 years,” the university’s provost correctly said in a statement. “His presence remains significant.” Sorry, it’s Dr. Petty now.
MUSIC
The Southern

SIU to honor six with honorary degrees, service awards

A longtime fixture at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, a former Illinois attorney general who also served in the U.S. Senate and a civil rights pioneer are among six individuals who will be honored during commencement exercises in the spring. John Jackson III, Roland W. Burris, Carolyn Taft Grosboll and Thelma...
CARBONDALE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
wsu.edu

Honorary doctoral degree awarded to Professor Emeritus William D. Lipe

Washington State University has selected Emeritus Professor William D. Lipe, an internationally recognized leader in the field of archaeology, to receive its highest honor: an honorary doctoral degree. In a career spanning six decades, Lipe has significantly shaped the way archaeological resources are managed and how archaeology is conducted today.
PULLMAN, WA
theedgemarkets.com

Lee Chong Wei receives honorary doctorate from USM

ARAU (Dec 2): National badminton legend Datuk Lee Chong Wei was awarded an honorary doctorate in sports science in conjunction with the 58th Convocation of Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) here on Thursday (Dec 2). USM Chancellor Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail conferred the doctorate on Lee at the Green Room...
ASIA
The Gainesville Sun

A short history of the Tom Petty Birthday Bash

Jason Hedges is my brother. I’ve rooted for him every day of his life. He is one of the most generous, talented, loving people I’ve ever known. His partner, Sarah, is an intelligent, kind and patient creative genius. I served as event coordinator for the Tom Petty Birthday Bash in 2018 and 2019,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Petty
tejanonation.net

Ernestine Romero posthumously inducted into New Mexico Music Hall of Fame

Late singer Ernestine Romero was posthumously inducted as part of the 2021 class of the New Mexico Music Hall of Fame during a ceremony at the Lobo Lounge and Event Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Saturday night (Nov. 27). During the induction for Romero, a special video message was...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honorary Doctorate#University President#The Tampa Bay Times#American

Comments / 0

Community Policy