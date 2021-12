A West Ham side including six homegrown players were narrowly beaten 1-0 by Dinamo Zagreb in their dead rubber final Europa League group game at the London Stadium. David Moyes took the opportunity to rest most of his first-team squad having already sealed top spot in Group H ahead of the Croatians' visit, and his young charges, three of whom were making their full debuts for the club, were far from outclassed, and they posed for a photograph together in front of the tunnel at the end of a historic night for the Hammers - and were tipped to "become first-team players" in the future by the manager.

