Arch Environ Occup Health. 2021 Dec 10:1-10. doi: 10.1080/19338244.2021.2002796. Online ahead of print. Studies conducted after the SARS outbreak (2003) reported that healthcare professionals experienced high levels of psychological distress. These psychological problems need to be addressed during and after the epidemic. This study was planned to be carried out in healthcare professionals to determine the relationship between the fear of COVID-19 and burnout. Data were collected online from 538 healthcare professionals working in different cities and units using the Personal Information Form consisting of questions about demographic characteristics, the COVID-19 Phobia Scale and the Occupational Fatigue Exhaustion Recovery Scale. It was determined that the fear of COVID-19 high and burnout levels of the participants were above the scale. There was a significant difference between the burnout level of individuals, the level of fear of COVID-19, the individual’s profession and the unit they work in. It is important to implement psychosocial interventions in order to take the necessary precautions to ensure that healthcare workers are less affected by the negative effects of fear and burnout during the epidemic process. The role of professional teams, including psychiatric nurses, is of great importance in determining and resolving the negative effects of the pandemic on healthcare professionals.

