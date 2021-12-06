Main determinants of the acceptance of COVID-19 control measures by the population: a first pilot survey at the University of Liege, Belgium

J Am Heart Assoc. 2021 Dec 10:e022721. doi: 10.1161/JAHA.121.022721. Online ahead of print. The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the social, economic, and health care systems in the United States and shined a spotlight on the burden of disease associated with social determinants of health (SDOH). Addressing SDOH, while a challenge, provides important opportunities to mitigate cardiovascular disease incidence, morbidity, and mortality. We present a conceptual framework to examine the differential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on SDOH across demographically diverse populations, focusing on the short- and long-term development of cardiovascular disease, as well as future research opportunities for cardiovascular disease prevention. The COVID-19 pandemic exerted negative shifts in SDOH and cardiovascular risk factors (ie, smoking, body mass index, physical activity, dietary behavior, cholesterol, blood pressure, and blood sugar). For example, evidence suggests that unemployment and food insecurity have increased, whereas health care access and income have decreased; changes to SDOH have resulted in increases in loneliness and processed food consumption, as well as decreases in physical activity and hypertension management. We found that policy measures enacted to mitigate economic, social, and health issues inadequately protected populations. Low-income and racial and ethnic minority communities, historically underserved populations, were not only disproportionately adversely affected by the pandemic but also less likely to receive assistance, likely attributable in part to the deep structural inequities pervasive in our society. Effective and culturally appropriate interventions are needed to mitigate the negative health impacts of historical systems, policies, and programs that created and maintain structural racism, especially for immigrants, racial and ethnic minorities, and populations experiencing social disadvantage.

