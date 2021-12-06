ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conducting and critically appraising a high-quality systematic review and meta-analysis pertaining to COVID-19

Curr Med Res Opin. 2021 Dec 6:1-23. doi: 10.1080/03007995.2021.2015160. Online ahead of print. With constantly emerging new information regarding the epidemiology, pathogenesis, diagnosis and management of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), reviewing literature related to it has become increasingly complicated and resource-intensive. In the setting of this global...

