Jeep® Wrangler 4xe – what’s new for 2022 on the most powerful, efficient, eco-friendly, connected and technologically advanced Wrangler ever

Orders for the new Jeep® Wrangler 4xe model year 2022 open today in Jeep showrooms in Italy, Spain, Belgium and Serbia and will progressively open across Europe during the month of December. Launched last summer, the new Jeep Wrangler 4xe Plug-in Hybrid is the most capable, powerful, efficient, eco-friendly, technically advanced...

automotiveworld.com

Jaguar chooses Continental’s PremiumContact 6 tires as original equipment for its all-electric I-PACE

Jaguar Land Rover continues to rely on Continental’s 22‑inch PremiumContact 6 summer tires featuring an XL (extra load) rating and ContiSeal puncture protection as original equipment for the latest iteration of its all-electric I-PACE SUVs. In the ADAC’s comprehensive 2021 test of summer tires, the PremiumContact 6 (in 205/55 R 16 V) came out on top of the pack. The PremiumContact 6 is specially engineered for dynamic handling and driving comfort as well as short braking distances and outstanding cornering stability even at high speeds.
Autoblog

Jeep Wrangler Tuscadero Pink extended, racks up 30,000 orders

Jeep announced Thursday that it has extended the order window for its Tuscadero Pink exterior color for the 2022 Wrangler through the end of December, citing customer demand for the limited-run exterior finish that was introduced for 2021. The color has proved to be exceedingly popular, surpassing 30,000 orders to become Jeep's most popular special paint code of 2021.
Summit Daily News

Mountain Wheels: Plug-in electric hybrid Jeep Wrangler 4xe explores new territory

While it looked like the collective Jeep/Ram/Dodge family was more concerned about end-of-era horsepower than any of that newfangled electric stuff the kids are all talking about — things have finally changed. And when even the most rugged and off-road-oriented vehicle of the bunch, the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, can...
Truth About Cars

Rumor Mill: Jeep Gladiator 4xe Could be Delayed to 2024

If you’re an off-road fan looking to plunk money down on an electrified Jeep with an open pickup bed, you might be hanging onto your cash longer than anticipated. Despite the brand heavily hinting at its existence during presentations earlier this year, rumors have cropped up that the Gladiator 4xe may have been pushed to the back burner in favor of other, more pressing projects.
Motor1.com

Jeep Gladiator 4xe Plug-In Hybrid Not Coming Until 2024MY: Report

Jeep confirmed earlier this year that there would be an electrified version of the Gladiator truck. Jeep didn’t provide a timeline for the plug-in hybrid, though the company has ambitious plans to offer an electrified option across its portfolio, including the pickup. We don’t know when it will debut. However, it might not be anytime soon. A new Mopar Insiders report says the Gladiator 4xe won’t arrive until the 2024 model year.
MotorBiscuit

The Jeep Gladiator 4xe Just Got Pushed Back

We have some intriguing and potentially disappointing news about the Jeep Gladiator 4xe. It’s being pushed back. We might not see the Jeep Gladiator 4xe until 2024 after getting excited over its teaser images. The Jeep Gladiator 4xe faces a delay. Jeep is quickly going electric, with plans to offer...
AutoExpress

New Jeep Compass 4xe 2022 review

In plug-in hybrid 4xe form the updated Jeep Compass is more competitive than ever, with improved infotainment and impressive efficiency potential. However, it lacks a little in execution; the powertrain isn’t the most refined and the ride is still a little lumpy, even if the tech and quality boosts are welcome. The Compass still offers relatively strong value however, with this top-spec S model receiving plenty of kit.
automotiveworld.com

Mazda2 Hybrid: Mazda launches first self-charging full hybrid

The new Mazda2 Hybrid1, on sale throughout Europe from spring 2022, brings self-charging, full hybrid powertrain technology to the Mazda model range for the first time. The Mazda2 Hybrid is a self-charging, full hybrid that combines a 1490 cc, 93 DIN hp/68 kW three-cylinder petrol engine with a 59 kW electric motor for a total system power of 116 DIN hp/85 kW.
automotiveworld.com

In a world-first, Valeo’s second-generation LiDAR will equip the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class, allowing it to reach level 3 automation

With the help of Valeo SCALA®, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class will be able to drive in conditionally automated mode under controlled conditions – such as on the highway and in dense traffic (currently possible up to a limit of 60 km/h). In conditionally automated mode the vehicle takes full control of the driving, meaning the driver can temporarily take their attention off the road ahead. During highway journeys, conditionally automated mode gives the driver time to relax or focus on tasks other than driving*. Authorized activities will include making calls, surfing the web or reading emails, all via the vehicle’s built-in infotainment system.
Robb Report

Lego’s Model of BMW’s First M Motorcycle Has a Working 3-Speed Gearbox and 4-Piston Engine

Lego is here to help BMW Motorrad fans get their 2022 started on the right foot. The Danish toy giant’s latest Technic set is based on the German marque’s BMW M 1000 RR motorcycle. The 1:5 scale model is a highly detailed recreation of one of the most important bikes in BMW history—the very first to carry the “M” badge. The M 1000 RR made its debut in September 2020 and is based on the brand’s long-running S 1000 RR sport bike. Prior to its introduction, the “M” badge had been reserved for cars and SUVs, such as the M3 or X5...
MySanAntonio

Kia’s funky Soul small crossover returns for 2022, starts at $19,190

Kia’s popular Soul subcompact crossover entered its third generation just two years ago, keeping its unique, funky exterior, but getting most everything else underneath updated. For 2022, the normally aspirated and optionally turbocharged Soul is available in six trim levels – LX 2.0 ($19,190, plus $1,175 freight), S 2.0...
luxurylaunches.com

The completely overhauled Triumph Tiger 1200 range has been revealed and its lighter, sharper, and more powerful than before

Triumph has revealed the brand new Tiger 1200 which has been completely overhauled from the ground up to help it compete with the segment-leading BMW R 1250 GS. Just like the Tiger 900, the newest iteration of the big adventure motorcycle has been launched in two model ranges – the road-biased GT and off-road-focused Rally ranges. However, Triumph will also offer ‘Explorer’ variants for both the model ranges that will come with a larger 30-liter fuel tank instead of the standard 20-liter tank. Starting with the design, the new Tiger 1200 gets Triumph’s latest design language which has been previously seen on the new Tiger 900. What that means is it’s a lot slimmer than lighter than before.
automotiveworld.com

Nokia deploys 5G private wireless network for Volkswagen’s pilot project in Germany

Nokia has deployed a private 5G standalone wireless network for Volkswagen at the car maker’s main plant in Wolfsburg, Germany. The private campus network uses the Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) solution to provide reliable, secure, real-time connectivity and enable Volkswagen to trial new smart factory use cases. The industrial-grade...
automotiveworld.com

Toyota selects North Carolina for new U.S. automotive battery plant

Toyota Motor North America announced today that North Carolina Greensboro-Randolph Megasite has been chosen as the location for Toyota’s new $1.29 billion automotive battery manufacturing plant, to be named, Toyota Battery Manufacturing, North Carolina (TBMNC). When it comes online in 2025, TBMNC will have four production lines, each capable of...
automotiveworld.com

Stellantis targets ~€20 billion in incremental annual revenues by 2030 driven by software-enabled vehicles

Stellantis N.V. today mapped out its software strategy to deploy next-generation tech platforms, building on existing connected vehicle capabilities to transform how customers interact with their vehicles, and to generate approximately €20 billion in incremental annual revenues by 2030. This transformation will move Stellantis’ vehicles from today’s dedicated electronic architectures...
