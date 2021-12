Over the last couple of weeks, digital assets have been showing mixed signals despite more traders in the market. However, some coins were doing numbers even in the face of the bears. One particular token, Shiba Inu, has won the hearts of so many in the crypto market with its massive rise. Following the rise, Kraken, a crypto exchange based in the United States, announced that traders can now trade the asset on its platform. Following that update, the digital asset has seen a massive climb of 31% just over 24 hours after the listing was announced.

