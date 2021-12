The DAX Index rallied a bit on Monday to show signs of life as the 200-day EMA has stepped back into the picture. The market has reached as high as 15,400 before slowing down, and I think it is likely that we will continue to see a lot of grinding back and forth in order to try to build up a certain amount of momentum to turn things around. After all, we had sold off quite drastically, so the question now is whether or not there are buyers down here willing to pick it up? As of this moment, it looks very likely that that is in fact the case.

STOCKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO