What’s New in VMware Cloud Disaster Recovery: Integrated Data Protection and Accelerated Ransomware Recovery

Rubrik Cloud Vault provides data recovery assurance against ransomware attacks; Deeper integration with Microsoft brings Zero Trust Data Security to enterprise customers. Rubrik, The Zero Trust Data Security Company™, today announced Rubrik Cloud Vault, a fully-managed, secure, and isolated cloud archival service that helps customers secure their data within minutes and defend against cyber-attacks. This new SaaS offering, built-on Microsoft Azure, reduces the risk that data is modified, deleted, or encrypted, and is logically air-gapped from customers’ production environments for enhanced security against ransomware attacks. Additionally, Rubrik Cloud Vault enables customers to survive cyber-attacks and avoid ransom payments by maintaining both immutable and instantly recoverable copies of the most-critical data in a secured and isolated cloud location fully-managed by Rubrik.
