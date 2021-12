A new temporary program called the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) announced by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NC DHHS) will provide funding assistance to eligible OWASA customers with overdue water bills. OWASA put in place a moratorium on service disconnections due to non-payment in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. That moratorium remains in place, but OWASA customers who have water bills that are 60 days or more past due (and would otherwise be subject to service disconnection) are now able to access these new funds. Until funds are exhausted, LIHWAP funds can be used to pay off 100% of an eligible customer’s overdue water bill.

