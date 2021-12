That's the game within the game when the two ranked teams battle for the Georgia AAAAAAA title Saturday at Center Parc Stadium on the campus of Georgia Tech. The third-ranked Eagles from Collins Hill (14-0) flexed their defensive skills in a 31-0 win over defending state champion Grayson, giving up just 106 yards while piling up 475 of their own. Linebacker Roberto Bryant had 14 tackles, defensive end Asani Redwood nine — two behind the line of scrimmage — and Rich Dorsey and Luke Thomas each had one interception as Collins Hill avenged a decisive loss in the 2020 state finals.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 4 DAYS AGO