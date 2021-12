In today’s digital world, writing a letter seems so old-fashioned. Isn’t it easier to just text or email each other?. Letter writing has so many benefits, and is a great opportunity to cultivate literacy, creativity, and thoughtfulness in our kids — and in ourselves too. Letters help us do everything from stay in touch with friends and family, and send news around the world, to reaching out to local and national politicians with a civic appeal. Letter writing can also help improve handwriting and social and literacy skills for young learners, while increasing self-confidence through purposeful writing for older children and teens.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO