DDWS Promotes Galloway to Nature Store Manager

Provided by Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife. The American White Pelican (Pelecanus erythrorhynchos) is a native seabird that, unlike brown pelicans, migrate to Florida during the winter months. They are usually found along the coast of Florida and in lakes, rivers, and wetlands. Pelicans primarily eat fish including herring, mullet, grass minnows, silversides, and other small to medium-size fish. White pelicans float on the surface of the water, ready to scoop fish into their mouths. As the pelican lifts its head, water drains out of their pouch, and the bird gulps down the fish. White Pelicans can hold up to three gallons of water in their bill pouches. Oftentimes, white pelicans can be seen to working together to herd fish and dip in their heads all at once to scoop up food. Pelicans use the updrafts of winds to fly up to 3,000 meters (10,000ft), and are known to travel distances up to 93 miles to reach feeding areas. Interestingly enough, the American White Pelican is the second largest bird in North America with an average wingspan of nine feet.

SANIBEL, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO