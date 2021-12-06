ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Michael Monahan: Leading the Pack

By Meaghan Branham
i4biz.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo decades into his career in the corporate communications and public relations field, Michael Monahan joined Moxē as president and CEO. The move found him back in his hometown of Orlando, but it also offered new and challenging business opportunities. “I joined Moxē for two primary reasons,” he said....

i4biz.com

The Partnership Announces Five-Year Strategic Plan for Innovation and Tech Ecosystem

The Partnership’s new Executive Director of Innovation & Technology David Adelson is focused on organizing and aligning Orlando’s tech resources toward an innovation- based economy. Orlando, Fla. – The Orlando Economic Partnership (the Partnership) has announced a five- year strategic plan for the region’s tech and innovation ecosystem...
Sourcing Journal

Shuffle Board: CFO Changes at Alibaba, Torrid, Figs, CEO Move at DHL, Fossil Names SVP, Alba Taps EVPs

Alibaba, Torrid and Figs named new CFOs, DHL announced a CEO succession plan and Melissa Lowenkron was named Fossil brand SVP and GM. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
KICK AM 1530

Explorers Find Abandoned Illinois Bank with Money Left Inside

What would you do if you were exploring an old abandoned bank and found money left inside?. Well, that is what happens to so lucky (or unlucky) explorers when they decided to search an old abandoned bak in Chicago with a HUGE vault. There is no specific location as to where in Chicago the bank is located, but as the explore searched through the massive bank, they came across and massive vault with money left inside. You can see there are a few $100 bills and a few $1 bills on the ground.
Local
Florida Business
City
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

Longtime Golf Writer Kaye Kessler, Who Covered 56 Masters Tournaments, Dies at 98

On Saturday longtime golf writer Kaye Kessler died at age 98, 11 days before what would've been his 99th birthday. Early in his career, Kessler covered Jack Nicklaus as a junior golfer and went on to befriend the Golden Bear. Kessler went on to cover 56 Masters Tournaments and chronicle countless prominent golf figures and legendary moments. Morning Read contributor Gary Van Sickle wrote a piece on Kessler during the 2017 Memorial Tournament for Morningread.com. We've republished that story here.
Variety

Music Industry Moves: Arooj Aftab Attorney Matt Cuttler Named Partner at Rothenberg, Mohr & Binder

The entertainment law firm Rothenberg, Mohr & Binder has named Matt Cuttler (pictured) partner. The New York-based attorney joined the firm in 2018, when it was founded. His client roster includes Arooj Aftab, who’s nominated for best new artist at the upcoming 2022 Grammy Awards, as well as the artists 100 Gecs, Animal Collective and PnB Rock; producers Pop Wansel and Y2K; mixers Jeff Ellis and Matt Cohn; and composers The Haxan Cloak/Bobby Krlic, Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein; among others. Thursday, Dec. 9 + Warner Chappell Music publishing has named Christine Belden to the newly created role of vice president and...
Sportico

Sportico Transactions: Moves and Mergers Roundup for Dec. 10

Welcome to Sportico’s Transactions wire, a weekly rundown of personnel, partnerships and purchases across the sports business industry. Personnel NFL Names General Manager of Germany in Continued International Push Alexander Steinforth, currently managing director of Deutsche Sport Marketing, is joining the National Football League as general manager of Germany, a role that will see him drive and execute the league’s business in the second-most-populous country in Europe, including fan growth, commercial success, live regular-season games and development of community programs. His appointment builds on the NFL’s momentum in Germany, where the league has 19 million fans and has seen weekly television ratings on...
i4biz.com

International Drive Turns 50!

International Drive is celebrating 50 years as a destination for visitors to Orlando. It is also celebrating a robust future. Enjoy the sights and sounds from this video provided by our partners at the International Drive Resort Area Chamber of Commerce. Want More i4? Subscribe to the Magazine. Tagsi-drive orlando...
NewsBreak
i4biz.com

Mechanical One Expands into HVAC Services and Provides New Employee Incentives to Increase Prosperity

The company continues to expand its service offerings while providing new resources to employees, including two house giveaways. ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 7, 2021 – Mechanical One, a Central Florida-based company for plumbing and gas services, today announces its expansion into heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services, as well as new employee incentives in store for 2022, including gifting two brand new homes for two employees.
i4biz.com

Chase Gregory: Brand Ambassador

A sponsored wakeboarder since age 12, Chase Gregory might not be who you expect to find at the helm of a marketing consulting firm. But the two worlds have more in common than you might think. “That pro athlete experience gave me the opportunity to learn and understand the importance...
missouri.edu

Leader of the pack

Trevontae’ Haughton remembers first seeing Spot, a four-legged doglike robot created by Boston Dynamics, on YouTube. Now as a junior information technology major at the University of Missouri, Haughton gets to work with the real thing every day. Mizzou is one of the only universities in the country to make...
