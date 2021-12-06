ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IHSAA Athlete Tip-of-the-Week – 12-6-21

IHSAA Student-Athlete Tip of the Week (12-6-21) “Promoting Education Based Athletics in Indiana”. Student-athletes of all ages go through tough and trying times during the school year. Challenges in the classroom and on the field of play...

Time Change for B/G 9th Grade Game

The games on Wednesday at Boone Grove have been changed. The girls will play the first game at 5:00 and the boys will play at 6:15. Please make this change in your schedule!!
VOTE: StarNews Athlete of the Week Poll, Dec. 6 - 12

Each week, area high school coaches are asked to submit nominations for the StarNews Athlete of the Week. Fans can vote for the winner, who will be announced each Thursday on StarNewsVarsity social media channels.  For a full list of this week's standout performers, comprised of all the nominations sent in by high...
Notes from the Nest: Week of 12/6/21

Hello! I hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving break and a chance to wind down a bit from the conclusion of Fall athletics here at The Dalles High School! We have had Winter athletics practicing and beginning their seasons within the past few days, and almost all of our teams are in action this coming week. After a few weeks off from “Notes”, there is not a better time than now to jump right back into our weekly updates for the community. With that said, let’s get to it!
College Commitment Alert: Hannah Pierson

Congrats to senior Hannah Pierson for signing her national letter of intent on Tuesday to further her athletic career at Madison College in Wisconsin. Pierson is one of seven seniors on the softball team here at Hanover. She has been playing softball since she was 10 years old, and fell in love with it at a young age. Not only does she play high school ball, but she has also been playing travel ball for 5 years now. I had the opportunity to talk to Pierson, and here is what she had to say:
Hannah Pierson Signs to Play at Madison College

Senior Hannah Pierson signed her Letter of Intent to continue her softball career at Madison College in Madison, Wisconsin. Hannah is the daughter of Tisa and Nathaniel Pierson. She will go to Madison College to study liberal arts. Hannah is currently on the Captain’s Council and we are so looking forward to her senior year on the ball field!
Spencer Rattler announces decision about college football future

Spencer Rattler was a Heisman Trophy favorite to start the season, but he was ultimately benched in favor of Caleb Williams. On Monday, Rattler announced on social media that he plans to enter the transfer portal and move on from Oklahoma. Rattler missed 3 games this season, but overall collected...
Raleek Brown, 5-Star Running Back, Flips Commitment

The Oklahoma Sooners have lost yet another major recruit in the wake of Lincoln Riley’s departure from the program. On Thursday, five-star running back recruit Raleek Brown announced his decision to flip his commitment from Oklahoma and follow Riley to USC. “Momma I’m Staying Home… Los Angeles let’s turn it...
Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Day is Walking on Thin Ice

Just over a year ago, Ohio State football fans were overcome with joy when the Class of 2022 top overall player, quarterback Quinn Ewers, committed to the Buckeyes. What followed was a bizarre timeline where Ewers decided to forgo his senior season of high school football and enroll a year early at Ohio State. He did this to get his name in the NFL draft sooner and also to profit off his name, image and likeness while playing for the Buckeyes a year early. He was an older class of 2022 player, who was already 18 when he showed up in Columbus before fall camp. However, CJ Stroud had locked himself in as the starter before Ewers even arrived.
College Football World Reacts To Will Muschamp News

Will Muschamp is reportedly getting a promotion. Georgia’s football program confirmed on Saturday that defensive coordinator Dan Lanning is leaving the program to take over as head coach at Oregon. Lanning was first mentioned for the Oregon job on Friday. He’s since confirmed the news and will be leaving...
Brian Kelly is going to be a disaster at LSU

Since Nick Saban arrived at Alabama, LSU has been the school that provided the greatest threat to Alabama’s dominance in the SEC West. Yes, the Tide had an eight game winning streak in the series beginning January 9, 2012, but many of those games were hard fought, physical contests. Once it was announced that Ed Orgeron would be stepping down after the season, there was a keen interest among Alabama fans about who AD Scott Woodward would land.
Anonymous Oklahoma Football Player Has A Telling Admission

An anonymous Oklahoma Sooners football player has a telling admission on the news of Lincoln Riley leaving for USC. Sunday afternoon, Riley shocked the college football world, when he agreed to leave Oklahoma for Southern California. “My time at OU has included some of the most special years of my...
Where will LSU coach Brian Kelly and his family live? Local Realtor offers us some ideas

Where can a football coach making roughly $10 million a year live in Baton Rouge? Anywhere he wants. Quita Cutrer doesn’t know where Brian Kelly and his family will settle down, but as real estate agent to two of the past three LSU head football coaches and many of their assistants, she has some ideas. It’s likely to be expensive, convenient to campus and probably not one where you can knock on the front door to introduce yourself.
