On October 9, 2021, Dothan Police Investigators began a murder investigation into the death of Sincere Tyson that occurred on Blissett Drive. Investigators found that Tyson had suffered from at least one gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Investigators have been working tirelessly on this case since the date it occurred. On December 8, 2021, Investigators finally have enough evidence to announce charges on one individual involved in the crime.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO