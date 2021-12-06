ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

DC Film Critics Name ‘Belfast’ Best Film Of The Year

By Travis Hopson
punchdrunkcritics.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington DC Area Film Critics Association, of which many of us here at PDC are members, have announced the winners of this year’s WAFCA Awards. Emerging as the Best Film of the year was Kenneth Branagh’s heartwarming coming-of-age film Belfast, which also won Best Original Screenplay for Branagh’s deeply personal...

punchdrunkcritics.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Making of ‘Belfast’: How Kenneth Branagh’s Film Was Made in Between Lockdowns

For all its warmth and tenderness, there was actually a fair amount of competition on the set of Belfast. This wasn’t concerning the film or shoot itself; the cast and crew have all spoken about the joyous harmony and rapport experienced during the making of Kenneth Branagh’s semiautobiographical eulogy to his home city in Northern Ireland during the Troubles of the 1960s. But it was off set, between takes, and mostly — according to Jamie Dornan — involving soccer. “We played so much football,” says the actor, who admits that, despite approaching 40 years old, he’s still “really competitive when it comes...
MOVIES
NBC Chicago

NBR Awards Name ‘Licorice Pizza' Its Best Film of 2021

Paul Thomas Anderson's “Licorice Pizza” has been named the best film of the year by the National Board of Review. Anderson also won best director honors and the film's stars Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman were picked for their breakthrough performances in the coming-of-age comedy. The National Board of Review is an organization comprised of film enthusiasts, academics and film professionals that dates back to 1909.
MOVIES
TheWrap

New York Film Critics Winners: Japanese Film ‘Drive My Car’ Named Best Picture

Ryusukue Hamaguchi’s “Drive My Car” has been named the best film of 2021 by the New York Film Critics Circle, which announced its winners on Friday in New York City. The choice came as a real surprise at the end of an awards announcement that had been dominated by Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog,” which won awards for director Campion, lead actor Benedict Cumberbatch and supporting actor Kodi Smit-McPhee.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
awardswatch.com

Washington DC Critics: ‘Belfast,’ ‘The Power of the Dog’ lead nominations

The Washington DC Area Film Critics Association (WAFCA) have announced their 2021 film nominees today and Belfast and The Power of the Dog led the way with 11 mentions apiece including Best Film and Best Director. Both films earned several individual acting nominations as well as ensemble nods. Dune was...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristen Stewart
Person
Greig Fraser
Person
Jane Campion
Person
Kenneth Branagh
Person
Hans Zimmer
Person
Aunjanue Ellis
Person
Denis Villeneuve
Person
Andrew Garfield
Person
Jonathan Larson
Showbiz411

UPDATING LIVE NY Film Critics: Lady Gaga for “Gucci,” Kathryn Hunter for “Macbeth,” 3 for “Power of the Dog,” Best Film “Drive My Car”

The New York Film Critics Circle is choosing winners in real time. BEST FILM: “Drive My Car.” Why? Just to be different. Lady Gaga wins Best Actress for “House of Gucci.” Very cool. She’s guaranteed an Oscar nod now, along with Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Hudson, Jessica Chastain, and Kristen Stewart.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ramascreen.com

“DUNE,” “CODA,” And “BELFAST” Lead The 5th Annual HCA Film Awards Nominations

The Hollywood Critics Association is pleased to announce the nominees for the 5th Annual HCA Film Awards. “2021 was the year that the world returned to cinemas, and we are absolutely delighted to be highlighting such a wide variety of films,” adds HCA Founder Scott Menzel. “We are looking forward to celebrating a remarkable year in cinema at our awards ceremony on January 8, 2022. While we will have a few more announcements in the weeks leading up to our ceremony, I think I speak on behalf of all the members when I say that we are the most excited about being back together in person celebrating our love of all things film.”
MOVIES
wbch.com

Lady Gaga named Best Actress by New York Film Critics Circle for 'House of Gucci' role

Lady Gaga is already off to a good start this awards season. The singer/actress has been named Best Actress by the New York Film Critics Circle for her role in House of Gucci. In the Ridley Scott-directed film, Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani, the woman who was famously convicted of arranging the murder of her ex-husband, Italian fashion heir Maurizio Gucci.
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

‘Cyrano’ tops Detroit Critics Film Society with Best Picture, Best Actor wins

The Joe Wright musical Cyrano was named Best Picture of 2021 by the Detroit Film Critics Society, with titular star Peter Dinklage winning Best Actor. The film was not nominated for Best Director or Best Adapted Screenplay, which were won by Lin-Manuel Miranda for tick, tick…BOOM! and Jane Campion for The Power of the Dog, respectively.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Best Film#Washington Dc#Belfast#Best Actor#Dc Film Critics#Pdc#Wafca Awards#Production Designer#Set Decorators
blackchronicle.com

‘The Harder They Fall’ Named Best Film of 2021 By…

The African American Film Critics Association has released its list of the top 10 movies of 2021, and they named Netflix’s Western film The Harder They Fall as the year’s top pick. The flick’s star-studded cast included some of the performing arts’ most powerful Black actors like Idris Elba, Regina King, Delroy Lindo, and Jonathan Majors. Last year, the association named the widely acclaimed Judas and the Black Messiah as its number one choice.
MOVIES
kpcw.org

Friday Film Review -- "Belfast"

This week’s film is Belfast, writer/director Kenneth Branagh’s coming of age story set in Northern Ireland’s capital city. Sir Kenneth Branagh sets what he characterizes as a semi-autobiographical story in Belfast in 1969 at the beginning of the Troubles, a devastating time of conflict and violence between Unionists and Nationalists, Protestants and Catholics. But the Troubles are by no means the focus of this film. The city of Belfast’s decent into military lockdown is merely the backdrop for a sentimental look back upon boyhood memories. Memories of a first crush, bombastic Sunday sermons, family triumphs and failures, and words of wisdom from compassionate grandparents. This is an important distinction to recognize upfront, because otherwise this film is ripe for technical criticism of its execution, shallow metaphors, classic film clips and even over-bearing music. Taken in this childhood context, however, which Branagh successfully conveys like a lyrical and theatrical reading of poetry, Belfast seeks to move its audience more in the vein of Cinema Paradiso than Jim Sheridan’s much more poignant In America. Branagh wants us to feel the events of the day like this little boy Buddy, played by newcomer Jude Hill. Buddy lives on an ideal neighborhood street where everyone looks after one another, but his urban sanctuary is threatened by a number of new forces beyond his comprehension. His parents and grandparents, played wonderfully by Caitriona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Judi Dench, and Ciaran Hinds, remain anchors of support but Buddy’s eyes are gradually opened to various adult imperfections in his would-be-heroes. Facing a decision regarding his own moral compass, Buddy looks to his family to help him navigate a new path. These memories are delivered beautifully in black and white cinematography, doing justice to the vibrant urban streets and grand Irish landscapes alike.
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Power of the Dog, ‘Passing’ Lead Alliance of Women Film Journalists Award Nominations (EXCLUSIVE)

Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” led the nominations from the Alliance of Women Film Journalists (AWFJ). The emotional western was nominated for best film, director, adapted screenplay, and in acting and craft categories. With 25 individual categories, the awards are divided into three sections: the standard “best of” section, the “Female Focus” awards and “EDA Special Mentions.” Women dominated the “best of” section, with three of the five slots occupied by women. Rebecca Hall’s “Passing” was the second most-nominated film, landing nine nominations, and Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost Daughter” scored eight. “2021 has been a surprisingly great year for films, especially...
MOVIES
worldofreel.com

Sight and Sound Names ‘The Souvenir Part II’ Best Film of 2021

Sight & Sound‘s newly unveiled list of the best films of 2021 polled more than 100 voters. The prestigious film magazine produced a list of the 50 best movies of the year. London-born Joanna Hogg’s ‘The Souvenir Part II” took top honors, followed closely by Celine Sciamma’s “Petite Maman” and Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s “Drive My Car.”
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Connecticut Post

Critics Choice Awards Film Voters Guide: Memorable Moments and a Pivotal Year

In 2003 at the eighth annual Critics Choice Awards, there were three in the actor race: Jack Nicholson for “About Schmidt,” Daniel Day-Lewis for “Gangs of New York” and Robin Williams for “One Hour Photo.” There was a tie — between Nicholson and Day-Lewis — but Williams ended up stealing the show when Nicholson invited him on stage. “Robin would you come up and would you give the funniest acceptance speech I ever gave?” Nicholson inquired. Williams then launched into a lengthy “speech” that had stars from Renée Zellweger to Nicole Kidman howling and was praised by the media.
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

107 Mothers wins this year's Arab Critics’ Award for European Films

[ + ] by the director Peter Kerekes has won this year's Arab Critics' Awards for European Films, which is being presented for the third time by EFP (European Film Promotion) and Arab Cinema Center (ACC) at the Cairo International Film Festival. Peter Kerekes received the award virtually on Wednesday, 1 December, during the gala awards ceremony hosted at this year's Cairo International Film Festival which is running physically until 5 December.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Titane’ Filmmaker Julia Ducournau on How This Was The Hardest Script She Has Ever Written

French director Julia Ducournau, who burst onto the world filmmaking scene in 2016 with “Raw,” admits it wasn’t easy to come up with her latest film, “Titane.” “I think that it is the hardest script I’ve ever had to write, although I’m very young in my career,” she tells Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast. “But I think that I never struggled as much as I did for this one for many reasons. I was very scared of the expectations that people had for my second film, knowing that “Raw” had found its success.” On the podcast, Ducournau discusses her journey to creating...
MOVIES
The Guardian

The Guide #12: the best old films, TV and music we discovered this year

It’s the most wonderful time of the year: list season! You have probably already dived headlong into the Guardian’s best TV, music and films of 2021 (although you’ll have to log on next week to find out our top fives for each of those), and everyone from Pitchfork to the Telegraph has followed suit with their own rundowns. And in a couple of weeks time the Guide newsletter will be sharing your cultural highlights of the year. (Thanks to those of you who have already sent yours; for everyone else, do get involved – further info at the bottom of this newsletter.)
TV SHOWS
darkhorizons.com

Animated DC’s “Metal Men” Film Planned

Ron Clements and John Musker, two key Disney animation legends behind the likes of “The Little Mermaid” and “Aladdin,” are set to adapt the 1962 DC Comics property “The Metal Men” for Warner Animation Group. The pair are teaming with Celeste Ballard (“Space Jam: A New Legacy”) on the animated...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy