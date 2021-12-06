ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tips to Lower Your Home’s Heating Bills This Winter

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(StatePoint) A frosty winter wonderland is fun to experience -- outside. Inside...

KKTV

How to get help paying heating and water bills this winter in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - If you are struggling to stay warm or pay your water bills, help is available to you. 11 News spoke with LEAP, or the low-income energy assistance program in Colorado, which helps eligible Coloradans pay a portion of their winter home heating costs. This year, you can now also get help with your water bill as well.
COLORADO STATE
Earth 911

Melt Away Winter Energy Bill Shock This Winter — 10 Hot Tips

As the fall chill begins to set in, many of us are already cranking up our heaters. Unfortunately, when you crank up the heat, the power company cranks up your bill. Most people don’t have the option of heating their homes with a wood-burning stove and must rely on a furnace. In addition, most of our homes are not as energy-efficient as they could be. While conducting a professional energy audit and making all the upgrades needed to improve your home’s efficiency is an excellent idea for the environment and your comfort, it may not currently suit your pocketbook.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Earth 911

Heat Exchangers: Balancing Your Home’s Heat & Air Quality

When you’re trying to live more sustainably, you are often faced with trade-offs. The clothes washer that uses the least water uses more electricity; your old car burns fossil fuels but electric vehicles use toxic batteries; large refrigerators operate more efficiently but encourage food waste. It’s hard to find the balance point between two choices. Fortunately, heat exchangers maintain the balance between energy efficiency and indoor air quality (IAQ).
HOME & GARDEN
insideedition.com

Tips for Saving Money on Heating Costs This Winter

Winter isn't officially here yet, but plenty of Americans are already dreading their heating bills. Natural gas, which about half the country uses to heat their homes, is twice the price it was last year. But you can save money on your heating bills with just a few simple tricks.
ECONOMY
newschannel20.com

Holiday safety tips for shopping, travel, winter heating and more

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — With the holiday season in full swing, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) is offering tips to help people stay safe now and into the new year. Holiday Shopping Safety. Whether shopping online or in the store, be sure to use smart shopping techniques this holiday...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WOLF

Organization helps heat homes with firewood this winter

WAYNE COUNTY (WOLF) — As the weather gets colder, many people are turning to firewood to heat up their homes. A group of business owners in the forestry community have teamed up to help those in need of an alternate heating source this winter. The Fuel for Friends program run...
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
kingsvillerecord.com

Five Interior Design Trends to Use in Your Home in 2022

(StatePoint) After learning to live life more remotely in 2020 and 2021, it’s time to view 2022 as a fresh start. To help you adopt a new, balanced way of living, FrogTape brand painter’s tape and celebrity interior designer, Taniya Nayak, are sharing five home interior design trends meant to inspire spaces that will welcome guests, while still incorporating the special intimacies that may have been rediscovered from slowing down. Each trend can be utilized for a full home makeover or incorporated into little touches to freshen up a space.
INTERIOR DESIGN
WOWK

How to heat your home on a budget

Winter is here, but with the pandemic, high unemployment, and a supply shortage, some people are struggling to heat their homes. 13 News Reporter Katie Park talked with the experts on how you can save money.
HOME & GARDEN
bgindependentmedia.org

Help with Columbia Gas heating bills available during winter

The holiday season brings many joys, but it also means that winter is quickly approaching, and with it, colder temperatures. Each year though, many Ohioans struggle financially with heating bills during the winter months, and utility providers like Columbia Gas work to connect individuals with federal, state, or local income-eligible payment assistance programs to help them pay their bills and maintain their utility services.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
handymantips.org

How To Save Money On Heating And Cooling At Your Home

Summer is one of the most anticipated seasons of the year. People want to enjoy outdoor activities like swimming, hiking, etc. Winter, too, has a few fun activities. Plus, many people love the snow. Unfortunately, both seasons are also notorious for increasing utility bills. You need to keep your AC on during summer and turn up the heater when winter comes around. These seasons can take your utility bills off the roof if you are not careful. We are here to help you avoid that.
HOME & GARDEN
kiwaradio.com

Gas Companies: Be Prepared For Higher Heating Bills This Winter

Northwest Iowa — Gas companies across northwest Iowa and the country are preparing their customers for high heating bills this winter. While the National Weather Service says there are equal chances for a colder winter, a warmer winter, and a normal winter, the base price of natural gas is already at a multi-year high, according to experts.
SHELDON, IA
wnypapers.com

FASNY: Heat your home safely

It’s not too early to begin preparing for the heating season. Guest Editorial by the Firemen’s Association of the State of New York. This year, we saw a short autumn, leaving New Yorkers to feel the cooler weather sooner than normal. As a result, residents have been turning on their heat and curling up next to their fireplaces. The Firemen’s Association of the State of New York (FASNY) wants to remind everyone to follow some simple tips when preparing their homes for winter.
POLITICS
Sierra Sun

Chief Bill Seline: Winter safety tips

Living or visiting a mountain community brings with it unique safety concerns. Each year people are seriously injured and occasionally killed by some of these risks that you may not anticipate. The good news is these accidents can be prevented and now is the time to prepare!. Carbon monoxide. Carbon...
TRUCKEE, CA

