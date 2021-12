Keep your spirits high all winter long with these 18 vegan beverages. Whether you’re planning a chill day curled up by the fire or are looking to add some holiday cheer to your winter routine, we’ve got you covered with our must-add list of vegan drinks. From sweet and spicy vegan nogs and peppermint mocha spice lattes to refreshing holiday-inspired probiotic elixirs and seasonal coffee creamers, check out our top 18 store-bought vegan drinks to sip on this season. Enjoy these vegan-friendly festive drinks all winter long.

