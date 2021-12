December 5, 2021, 2:43 PM · My family is a bit scattered across the east coast, so each year we get together during Thanksgiving week, usually meeting up somewhere in the middle (like Dollywood). But this year with Walt Disney World's 50th Anniversary going on, we decided to all head south. Flight prices made our arrivals/departures a bit staggered, but we got a good six days all together, followed by two days with just my wife, two daughters and myself. Overall, there were eight full days in Central Florida for my household, in which we hit seven major theme parks and the Kennedy Space Center.

