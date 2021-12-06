ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan's financial regulators may propose legislation in 2022 restricting stablecoin issuance

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to The Nihon Keizai Shimbun (Nikkei), one of the world's largest financial newspapers and the entity behind the Nikkei 225 stock index, Japan's Financial Services Agency, or FSA, will...

CoinTelegraph

South Africa's financial regulator plans to introduce framework aimed at protecting vulnerable crypto investors: Report

Unathi Kamlana, the commissioner of South Africa’s Financial Sector Conduct Authority, has reportedly said the government’s rollout of a crypto framework would be aimed at mitigating any potential risks. According to a Friday report from Bloomberg, Kamlana said the financial regulator planned to present a regulatory framework early...
ECONOMY
decrypt.co

Japan Aims to Force Stablecoin Issuers to Register as Banks: Report

Japan’s Financial Services Agency said on Monday that it seeks to limit the issuance of stablecoins to banks and wire transfer companies in 2022, according to a report by Nikkei Asia. The FSA said limiting the issuance of stablecoins to banks and wire transfer companies will help mitigate risks, as...
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Japanese Regulator Eyes Stablecoin, Wallet Provider Regulations in 2022

Japan’s top financial regulator will block firms outside the world of conventional finance from issuing fiat-pegged stablecoins, a leading media outlet has claimed. Per reports in both Japanese and English from Nikkei, the Financial Services Agency (FSA), the government organ that oversees the financial industry and the crypto sector, is looking “to propose legislation in 2022 to restrict [the] issuance of stablecoins to banks and wire transfer companies.”
MARKETS
Reuters

Britain's financial watchdog proposes 'reset' in consumer protection

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s financial watchdog set out plans on Tuesday for a “reset” in consumer protection that puts the onus on firms to prove good outcomes for customers, after a string of mis-selling scandals going back decades. The Financial Conduct Authority, slammed for its botched handling of collapsed investment...
ECONOMY
101 WIXX

Japan’s top FX official: Digital cross-border payment may make it hard to prevent financial crisis

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s top currency official Masato Kanda said on Tuesday digital cross-border payment technology would boost regional growth, but regulations and preventing financial crisis may become difficult. Speaking at an event hosted by ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO), Kanda, vice finance minister for international affairs, said that with...
MARKETS
bitcoin.com

Bancolombia to Offer Crypto Trading in Financial Regulator's Pilot Program

Bancolombia, Colombia’s largest bank, will be offering cryptocurrency trading to customers in a pilot program within a regulatory framework established by the country’s financial regulator, the Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia (SFC). Customers of the Colombian bank will be able to trade bitcoin, ether, litecoin, and bitcoin cash. Bancolombia to Offer...
CURRENCIES
u.today

Japan to Crack Down on Stablecoins

The Financial Services Agency (FSA), the top financial regulator in Japan, is working on a legislative proposal that would only allow banks and wire transfer companies to issue stablecoins in a blow to issuers like Tether, Nikkei reports. Fiat-backed cryptocurrencies will have to be backed by reserve assets. The government...
CURRENCIES
ambcrypto.com

FTX releases regulation proposals’ list, as Financial Committee meeting draws near

The cryptocurrency industry in the U.S is reeling under intense regulatory scrutiny and uncertainty. Market participants have been waiting with bated breaths for financial authorities to release a regulatory framework. To that objective, Bahamian-based cryptocurrency exchange FTX released a list of principles and proposals to help policymakers build the regulatory framework.
MARKETS
