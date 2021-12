The FLC men's basketball team recorded their second win of the young season on Tuesday night at Falcon Gym with a resounding 89-58 romp over College of Alameda. The Falcons led from the opening possession when Joe Schneider drained a 3-pointer, and were never seriously challenged. The Falcon defense allowed their fewest points of the season, while the offense lit up the scoreboard for their second highest output. Sophomore Pierce Rexford led all scorers with 22 points (and grabbed 13 rebounds), followed by freshman forward Dane Johnson with 17 and guard Joe Schneider with 15. Sophomore Jaylen Solich added 13 points as four Falcons scored in double figures.

ALAMEDA, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO