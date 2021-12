UFC president Dana White has admitted that he doesn’t believe Sean O’Malley is ready to be fast-tracked in the same way as Khamzat Chimaev. This Saturday night at UFC 269, Sean O’Malley will attempt to add another highlight to his reel when he squares off against Raulian Paiva. While many are excited to see him get back inside the Octagon, others wonder whether or not it’s time for him to take a step up in competition. After all, he’s now seven fights into his UFC career with his most notable opponent being Marlon “Chito” Vera – the man who finished him inside one round.

