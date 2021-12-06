ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

City Of Memphis To Name Street In Honor Of Young Dolph

By Martin Berrios
 6 days ago

The legacy of Young Dolph will continue to live on in his hometown. The city of Memphis has announced that a street will be named after him.

‘As spotted on TMZ the fallen rapper will receive a unique distinction in the birthplace of Birthplace of Rock ‘n’ Roll. Last week local officials revealed that an intersection near Memphis Depot Industrial Park. The celebrity gossip website claims the effort is being quarterbacked by city councilman JB Smiley. While this was something Smiley wanted to do immediately after the “Cut It” rapper’s passing he apparently wanted to get the family’s approval to move forward with the gesture.

“It’s important for the city of Memphis to know that we’re going to celebrate our own,” Smiley told NBC . “We need to tell the story that he was investing in young people in our community. He came back to Memphis to give back. … It’s only right for the city of Memphis to do right by him.” His family released a statement regarding forthcoming ceremony. “He sent the message that someone who went to the same schools as them, and walked the same streets that they do, was able to not only create a successful legacy for himself, but also prioritized family and community” it read.

The street name ceremony is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, December 15 at 1PM. At this time local police authorities have yet to confirm any suspects. Young Dolph was 36 and is survived by two children.

Photo: Jason Mendez

