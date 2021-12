Big O is hoping to return to action in December, a month sooner than his initial return date from shoulder surgery. After being drafted sixth overall, Okongwu has displayed impressive athleticism and the ability to guard nearly every player on the court at any given time. He was a tremendous defensive boost before his torn labrum resulted in surgery. Big O will be back sooner rather than later, and the Hawks will be ecstatic to have his presence on the defensive end of the court.

BASKETBALL ・ 4 DAYS AGO