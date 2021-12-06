Budj Bim Cultural Landscape

This year has been... a lot. But we’ve learned a lot, too. We ask experts from different industries across the city about the most important things they’ll take from 2021. ‘How willing everyone is to help each other. Everyone says how competitive the restaurant industry is, but throughout the pandemic, every time I reached out for help from a competitor, everyone really went above and beyond. I’m surprised at how open people have been, which has made it much easier. I think that shared experience of navigating the same storm has definitely created a tighter community in the industry.’

HOMELESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO