ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Budj Bim Cultural Landscape

Time Out Global
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlease note that Budj Bim Cultural Landscape is expected to be closed until April 2022 due to commercial tourism building works. Guided tour bookings can be made online from late January 2022. Budj Bim Cultural Landscape is in southwestern Victoria, about an hour’s drive inland from Port Fairy. In...

www.timeout.com

Comments / 0

Related
globallandscapesforum.org

Landscape Leadership 101

After I participated in the Leadership Landscape activity at EdX Learning which was supported by the Global Landscape Forum, I learned many captivating lessons. As we know, leadership is one of the soft skills that focus on how you lead projects and engage others. But what is leadership based on the landscape approach? What exactly is Landscape?
Time Out Global

Arashiyama Bamboo Grove in Kyoto has a spectacular illumination this December

If you thought Kyoto looked beautiful during the day, you should see it at night. With over 1,200 years of history, the city is full of shrines, temples and ancient promenades that, in the right light, can act as a portal to the days of the samurai. While Japan’s former capital wasn’t always known for its night-time excursions, the city has been embracing new traditions in recent years, like JR Central’s after-dark Hikari no Kyoto festival.
LIFESTYLE
palmspringslife.com

Seeding the Culture

Ruben Gonzalez and Yaya Ortiz are building a new art and culture center in Coachella. Governments and institutions play major roles in our lives, but their scope, agendas, and budgets typically confine them to nebulous space. Grassroots organizers, on the other hand, see what’s happening on the ground and put their energies into filling what they identify as gaping holes in the fabric of society. The groups profiled here capitalize on their specialties and capabilities, but a common thread runs through them all: Their leaders (1) aim to connect people not only to arts and culture, but also to other people and (2) feel driven to share what they love for the benefit of others.
COACHELLA, CA
APS Physics

New Moiré Landscapes for Atomic Spins

1Department of Physics, Columbia University, New York, USA. 2Department of Applied Physics, Alicante University, Alicante, Spain. The interactions of the spins of single atoms with a substrate can be controlled via the moiré lattice created by depositing a 2D material on top of the substrate. Atomically flat, conductive surfaces provide...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cultural Heritage#Permanent Settlement#Indigenous#Stone House#Tyrendarra
The Mint Hill Times

Landscaping Tips For Christmas

CHARLOTTE – Christmas is almost here. Great food, family and friends, wide-eyed children, and “Joy to the World” are all the reasons you need to consider bringing Christmas cheer to the outside as well as the inside of your home. Save time this Christmas season with these landscaping tips:. Get...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Time Out Global

How Paris is planning to let people swim in the Seine by 2024

It wasn’t that long ago that Paris had a reputation for… let’s say, being un petit peu mucky. Cigarette butt-covered streets, endless dog poop and piles of uncollected bins were classic Parisian stereotypes. And the murky Seine? Well, it was said to be brimming with E.coli. A quick dip could find you bound to the loo – or worse – for days. The Seine is still actually still so dirty you’re legally not allowed to swim in it.
LIFESTYLE
Time Out Global

A museum dedicated to medieval torture methods opens in the Loop

Looking for a light afternoon diversion? Consider paying a visit to the Medieval Torture Museum, an interactive, eight-room tour of history’s most gruesome torture methods that debuted last month on a bustling strip of State Street. If the words “interactive” and “torture museum” seem like they don’t belong in the...
MUSEUMS
euromonitor.com

Exploring the Evolving Landscape of Dermocosmetics

Skin health and wellness, magnified by preventative health concerns, underline growing demand for dermocosmetics. Within the past decade, consumer focus has shifted from the basic concepts of aesthetic beauty to the broader idea of skin health. Wellness, which consumers are increasingly seeking to achieve in their nutritional, physical, and lifestyle habits, is helping to generate demand for dermocosmetics. The latter is designed to promote health and beauty of skin and hair by combining properties of cosmetics products (including but not limited to cleansing, moisturising, beautifying) and those of dermatological products (treating skin and/or scalp concerns). These therapeutic-positioned products are suitable for sensitive skin and claim to offer relief, healing or treatment of specific skin and scalp concerns, such as acne, redness, eczema, hair loss, seborrheic dermatitis, as well as products that can improve health and appearance of skin and scalp.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
World
Time Out Global

What Londoners from some of our venues learned about the city in 2021

This year has been... a lot. But we’ve learned a lot, too. We ask experts from different industries across the city about the most important things they’ll take from 2021. ‘How willing everyone is to help each other. Everyone says how competitive the restaurant industry is, but throughout the pandemic, every time I reached out for help from a competitor, everyone really went above and beyond. I’m surprised at how open people have been, which has made it much easier. I think that shared experience of navigating the same storm has definitely created a tighter community in the industry.’
HOMELESS
Woodlands Online& LLC

Landscape And Gardening Tips For December

From the entire staff at Lawn Ranger Company, we wish all of you a VERY MERRY CHRISTMAS! And we also wish you the very best throughout the coming year. Our offices will close at the end of the day on Thursday, December 23rd and will reopen on Monday, January 3rd, 2022.
GARDENING
Time Out Global

These are the best Sydney NYE cruises to book right now

In Sydney, ringing in the new year is a go-big-or-stay-home affair. But this year, the celebrations will be even bigger, we suspect. We’ve spent a quarter of the year indoors, and if you're anything like us, you've got some catching up to do when it comes to big nights out. So, why not spend your last hoorah of the year in the company of Sydney's greatest icons, the Harbour Bridge and the Sydney Opera House, on a New Year's cruise?
WORLD
Time Out Global

The illegally demolished Corkman pub has been resurrected as a public artwork

In 2016, Carlton lost one of its oldest buildings when two developers illegally demolished the Corkman Irish Pub (formerly the Carlton Inn). While we can't bring the pub itself back, we can remember it with a new public artwork memorialising the 160-year-old pub. 'Distant Things Appear Suddenly Near' is a...
LIFESTYLE
the-journal.com

Chronolog technology helps to monitor landscape

If you want to help to protect public lands, use a chronolog or volunteer on a popular trail. It is an interactive tool for the community to monitor changes to the landscape using their phones, according to Colorado Canyons Association. Chronolog stations, like the three now in McInnis Canyons National...
CELL PHONES
East Bay Times

Gardening: Preparing your landscape for winter

Fall is a season of transition and that includes your garden. Make the most of beautiful fall days to enjoy your garden and prepare your landscape for the winter ahead. Put fall leaves to work in your landscape improving your soil, reducing maintenance, and creating winter homes for toads, frogs, and beneficial insects. Mow over the leaves that land on the lawn. It may take a couple passes but once the fall leaves are the size of a quarter you can leave them on the lawn to add organic matter and nutrients to the soil.
GARDENING
Time Out Global

Take a free bus tour to the incredible Disaster Prevention Underground Temple in Saitama

If you’ve already seen Tokyo’s most famous tourist attractions, you’ll want to set your sights on some of the more remote locations in and around the capital. One such spot is the otherworldly Metropolitan Area Outer Underground Discharge Channel in Kasukabe, Saitama prefecture. Affectionately known as the Disaster Prevention Underground...
TRAFFIC
Time Out Global

Hong Kong’s best alternative party venues for the festive season

Wrap up the end of the year with the ones who matter most. Last year was a Christmas to write off, but in 2021, we’re blessed with more freedom (to some degree at least) to celebrate the holidays. So, if you're in need of a private place to gather your nearest and dearest, we’ve rounded up some of the most exciting alternative venues for an extra special holiday and make up for last year’s missed opportunity.
WORLD
Time Out Global

At-Home Cafe is opening its largest ever maid café in Akihabara

Japan’s biggest and most popular maid café chain At-Home Cafe is opening its new flagship outlet in Tokyo’s otaku heaven, Akihabara. The chain’s ninth store will open in February 2022 on the fifth floor of the Akiba Cultures Zone shopping complex. The entire café is decked out in pink, following the brand’s concept of moe, a Japanese otaku term that describes the warm, fuzzy feeling of meeting a cute maid or seeing an adorable anime character.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy