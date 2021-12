At this point in the year, we know which coat styles are going to dominate the winter season. I'm seeing some rollovers from last year: Shackets and leather blazers are as present and oversize as ever, surprising absolutely no one. I'm definitely going to update those classics in my wardrobe, but I also have my eyes on some completely new looks, too. Trench coats in leather are at the top of my wish list. There are endless sherpa and fleece options to create all the soft teddy vibes I need to get through cold winter days. And last but not least, puffers and quilted jackets abound in too many hues and lengths to choose from. I shopped the best of each style and included them for you below, so get scrolling.

APPAREL ・ 9 DAYS AGO