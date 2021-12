Homes still without power following Storm Arwen will be reconnected “by tomorrow at the latest”, the Prime Minister has said.Boris Johnson said he spoke to the chief executive of Northern Powergrid on Monday, and that he had been told of the new target.But a deadline set on Wednesday last week had already been missed as MPs heard there was something “seriously wrong” at the supplier.On Wednesday, Downing Street said properties affected by the power cuts caused by Storm Arwen should have supply restored “by the end of the week”, but more than 1,000 remained cut off on Monday.This afternoon I...

