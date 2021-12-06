ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Distinct Circadian Assessments From Wearable Data Reveal Social Distancing Promoted Internal Desynchrony Between Circadian Markers

By DocWire News Featured Reading
 7 days ago

Front Digit Health. 2021 Nov 16;3:727504. doi: 10.3389/fdgth.2021.727504. eCollection 2021. Mobile measures of human circadian rhythms (CR) are needed in the age of chronotherapy. Two wearable measures of CR have recently been validated: one that uses heart rate to extract circadian rhythms that originate in the sinoatrial node of the heart,...

EurekAlert

COVID-19 mobile robot could detect and tackle social distancing breaches

A new strategy to reduce the spread of COVID-19 employs a mobile robot that detects people in crowds who are not observing social-distancing rules, navigates to them, and encourages them to move apart. Adarsh Jagan Sathyamoorthy of the University of Maryland, College Park, and colleagues present these findings in the open-access journal PLOS ONE on December 1, 2021.
ELECTRONICS
Feasibility of using discrete Brain Computer Interface for people with Multiple Sclerosis

Annu Int Conf IEEE Eng Med Biol Soc. 2021 Nov;2021:5686-5689. doi: 10.1109/EMBC46164.2021.9629518. AIM: Brain-Computer Interfaces (BCIs) hold promise to provide people with partial or complete paralysis, the ability to control assistive technology. This study reports offline classification of imagined and executed movements of the upper and lower limb in one participant with multiple sclerosis and people with no limb function deficits.
HEALTH
HackRead

About 10 million Android devices found infected with Cynos malware

In total, researchers have identified around 190 malware-infected games, some of which were designed to specifically target Russian users, whereas some targeted Chinese and foreign users. Researchers from Doctor Web have shared details of a mobile campaign that infected at least 9.3 million Android devices. Reportedly, a new class of...
CELL PHONES
philosophynews.com

The Distinction Between Innate and Acquired Characteristics

[Revised entry by Paul Griffiths and Stefan Linquist on November 29, 2021. Changes to: Main text, Bibliography] The idea that some characteristics of an organism are explained by its intrinsic nature, whilst others reflect the influence of the environment is an ancient one. It has even been argued that this distinction is itself part of the evolved psychology of the human species. The distinction played an important role in the history of philosophy as the locus of the dispute between Rationalism and Empiricism discussed in another entry...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Mathematical model of light and circadian data improves sleep timing in people with schizophrenia

Disturbed sleep timing in people living with schizophrenia is more likely to be related to light exposure than to intrinsic biological factors. Application of a physiologically-based mathematical model to light exposure, sleep timing data and biological markers of the circadian clock, has revealed that disturbed sleep timing in people living with schizophrenia is more likely to be related to light exposure than to intrinsic biological factors. Surprisingly, the combination of the mathematical model and digital health data suggested that normalization of disturbed sleep timing can be achieved by improving light availability and does not require the imposition of altered sleep timing or sitting in front of light boxes as recommended in current bright light intervention therapies.
MENTAL HEALTH
Benzinga

Delcath Systems Reveals Initial Survival Data From Ocular Melanoma Trial

Delcath Systems Inc (NASDAQ: DCTH) has announced results from the Phase 3 FOCUS study of Hepzato Kit (melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system) in patients with liver dominant metastatic ocular melanoma. The FOCUS study's intent-to-treat (ITT) population included 102 subjects. Of the ITT group, 91 evaluable patients were administered at...
HEALTH
technologynetworks.com

Circadian Clock Neurons Modeled in a Day-Active Animal for the First Time

It’s no secret that jet lag and night-shift work can wreak havoc on the way our body’s internal clock syncs up our daily wake-sleep cycle, known as circadian rhythm, but now researchers say they are a step closer to understanding how the brain creates behavioral rhythms optimized for diurnal, rather than nocturnal, life.
SCIENCE
towardsdatascience.com

Transitioning from Social Science to Data Science

As someone with limited formal training in computer science or engineering or math, it can be daunting to try to make the leap into data science. It seems like almost every job description calls for someone with a degree in some hardcore field that, while interesting and important, never caught the fancy of those of us in the social sciences who prefer the study of people and societies over the study of cells, chemicals, energy, numbers, or what not.
SCIENCE
Genetic Engineering News

Circadian Clock Neuron Study May Also Shed Light on Major Neurodisorders

Researchers report (“Daily electrical activity in the master circadian clock of a diurnal mammal”) in eLife the first-ever recording and modeling of the electrical activity of circadian clock neurons in a diurnal species—the four-striped grass mouse, Rhabdomys pumilio. They say their findings bring them a step closer to understanding how the brain creates behavioral rhythms optimized for diurnal, rather than nocturnal, life.
SCIENCE
Indiana Daily Student

IU study shows circadian rhythm can affect investment success

A study co-authored by researchers at IU and the University of Central Florida shows a person is more likely to make successful investment decisions when they make their decisions around their most physically energetic times of day, according to an IU press release. Cristiano Guarana, study co-author and IU assistant...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Billionaire German doctor faces criminal probe after inoculating 20,000 people with home-made Covid vaccine he developed in 30 minutes

A criminal probe has been launched into a German doctor after he inoculated 20,000 people with a home-made Covid vaccine he developed in 30 minutes. Winfried Stöcker, 74, staged an illegal vaccination event at Luebeck airport in the state of Schleswig-Holstein, northern Germany, on Saturday. The billionaire scientist, who owns...
PUBLIC HEALTH
investing.com

Social distancing circles: The 99-cent solution to a pandemic problem

LONDON (Reuters) - With the help of a 99-cent can of paint, New York's Domino Park created one of the most unlikely successes of the COVID-19 pandemic - social distancing circles painted in public places, which have shown that when conditions are right, people embrace radical rules. The sight of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Daily

Plant immunity, defenses, and the circadian clock

Editor’s note: “Grow As You Go” is a weekly column chronicling the flora of UW and its impact on mental health and overall well-being. Plants are more like us than we think — they are complex organisms that have immune systems and can react to environmental changes. Two biology labs at UW are studying these reactions and how they can be affected by different environments.
WILDLIFE
A circadian rhythm-related gene signature associated with tumor immunity, cisplatin efficacy, and prognosis in bladder cancer

Aging (Albany NY). 2021 Dec 3;13(undefined). doi: 10.18632/aging.203733. Online ahead of print. Circadian dysregulation involves malignant tumor initiation and progression, but the understanding of circadian rhythm’s roles in bladder cancer (BCa) remains insufficient. The circadian rhythm-related genes were collected and clustered based on the Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA), and the clustering was significantly associated with the prognosis and risk clinicopathological features. Through genomic difference analysis and gene pairing, a circadian rhythm-related signature was successfully established. Kaplan-Meier survival analysis and time-dependent receiver operating curves displayed that the prognosis model was a reliable prognosis biomarker both in the training cohort (n = 396, P = 2.687e-10) and external validation cohort (n = 224, P = 1.45e-02). The patients with high risk have high immune infiltration and high expression of immune checkpoint genes, which partly account for the poor prognosis. TIDE algorithm and the validation in IMvigor210 cohort indicated that the risk signature was a promising marker for the immunotherapeutic response. The risk model could also predict the therapeutic response of cisplatin, which was validated in the Genomics of Drug Sensitivity in Cancer database (P = 0.0049), TCGA (P = 0.038), and T24 BCa cells treated with cisplatin. The functional enrichment showed the risk model was significantly correlated with some malignant phenotypes, such as angiogenesis, epithelial-mesenchymal transition, and KRAS signaling pathway. Totally, we proposed a novel circadian rhythm-related signature for prognosis evaluation, which also helped to predict the immune infiltration and cisplatin sensitivity in BCa.
CANCER
uconn.edu

Sobieraj Promoted to Director of Assessment of UConn School of Pharmacy

The University of Connecticut School of Pharmacy is pleased to announce the promotion of Diana Sobieraj, Pharm.D., FCCP, BCPS, Associate Professor of Pharmacy Practice, to Director of Assessment. This is a new position at the School of Pharmacy, recently approved by the UConn Provost’s office. Sobieraj’s new role will focus...
ECONOMY

