ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

November 2021 new car sales revealed: who were the winners and losers?

By What Car? team
News - What Car?
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe semiconductor chip shortage dampened growth again in November, but this top 10 shows the best-selling cars continue to sell in their thousands, and electric vehicle sales continue to rocket... The number of new cars sold in the UK in November was slightly up on the same month in...

www.whatcar.com

Comments / 0

Related
insideevs.com

Norway: Plug-In Car Sales Up, Gas/Diesel Marginalized In November 2021

In November, the number of new passenger car registrations in Norway increased by 21.9% year-over-year to 15,274, mostly thanks to plug-in electric cars, which keep growing. According to the official data, some 13,927 new plugs-ins were registered during the month (up 39% year-over-year). The market share was near a record high at 91.2%!
CARS
insideevs.com

UK: Plug-In Car Sales Reach 28% Share In November 2021

The passenger car market in the UK finally noted some year-over-year increase, after several months of decline. In November, 115,706 new cars were registered (up 1.7% year-over-year, but still down by a third compared to the pre-pandemic average). On the other hand, plug-in car sales are growing fast. In November,...
ECONOMY
Carscoops

Canada’s New Car Sales Dropped By 13.9% In November, Mazda And Kia Hit The Hardest

New car sales in Canada dropped by almost per cent during November. Automotive analytics company DesRosiers Automotive Consultants says automakers sold 110,448 units last month, a full 13.9 per cent less than November 2020. Interestingly, the Canadian market has posted larger sales drops in previous months. “While the percentage drop...
RETAIL
FOXBusiness

New car prices hit record $46,329 in November

Average transaction prices (ATP) for new cars hit an all-time high of $46,320 in November, marking the eighth consecutive record-setting month. According to Kelly Blue Book, the figure marks a 13.2% increase from November 2020, when it was $40,937. Sales are down due to short supply, which has reduced incentives...
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Cars#Car Interior#Electric Cars#Fuel Economy#Volvo#Target Price#Range Rover#Skoda#Comprehensive
Reuters

UK new car sales edge up in November, but chip shortages weigh

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - British new car registrations last month were 1.7% higher than a year earlier but almost a third below their average pre-pandemic level due to ongoing computer chip shortages, industry data showed on Monday. The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said 115,706 new cars...
MARKETS
News - What Car?

2022 Nissan Ariya electric SUV previewed: price, specs and release date

The Nissan Ariya is a high-tech electric SUV with a 310-mile official range and futuristic looks... In order to explain why the new Nissan Ariya could represent a watershed moment for electric cars, we need to have a little history lesson, so pay attention at the back. In 2006, Nissan...
CARS
News - What Car?

2022 What Car? Car of the Year Awards: The Contenders

What Car? has unveiled the long list of models in contention for its highly anticipated Car of the Year Awards 2022, held in association with MotorEasy. The event, from Britain’s leading consumer champion and car buying platform, will see the best cars in 21 categories named. A What Car? Award is one of the most sought-after accolades in the automotive industry.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Nissan
WJTV.com

15 cars that currently cost more used than new

( ) – The global microchip shortage has restricted new car supply, which has led to a record surge in used car prices. According to iSeeCars.com’s latest analysis of over one million new and lightly used cars from the 2020 and 2021 model years listed for sale in November 2021, the price gap between new and slightly used cars has drastically narrowed, and some used cars have even become more expensive than their new versions.
BUYING CARS
The Independent

Gaming while driving: Tesla allows it, Mercedes does recall

A few days after reports surfaced that Tesla allows drivers to play video games on dashboard touch screens while vehicles are moving, Mercedes-Benz has issued a U.S. recall for a simliar issue.The German automaker said in documents posted Friday by U.S. regulators that the issue affected 227 vehicles and already has been fixed by updating an internal computer server.But the fact that Mercedes did the recall over concerns about distracted driving, and Tesla has not, raised questions about whether federal auto safety standards are being applied equally by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.“MB is following the regulatory rules...
TECHNOLOGY
AFP

German carmakers race to retrain workforce for electric age

After her apprenticeship at Volkswagen, Michelle Gabriel was a master at welding, cutting, bending and stretching metal, but just a few years later it's not chassis but software frameworks she's piecing together after a speedy change of career. The 24-year-old's professional journey reflects the transformation the auto sector is undergoing, moving away from its traditional focus on building combustion engines to developing software. Germany's new government led by Olaf Scholz, which took office on Wednesday, wants to speed up this pivot with the aim of having 15 million electric vehicles on its roads by 2030 from just over 500,000 today. But the upheaval being caused by the electric revolution is putting in doubt the livelihoods of thousands of employees in jobs where their skills may no longer be needed.
ECONOMY
just-auto.com

New Zealand sales set November records

Sales of new vehicles rose 37.3% year on year to 16,327 units. It was the strongest month of November on record for passenger and commercial vehicles. Year to date registrations rose 37.8% to 153,362. “The market remains buoyant despite stock levels remaining low,” the local Motor Industry Association said. Recent...
ECONOMY
News - What Car?

True MPG: most and least efficient SUVs

What Car?'s True MPG tests show what you can really expect from a car. Here, we reveal the top 10 most and least efficient SUVs we've ever tested... The official MPG figures published in car sales brochures can tempt you into buying a particular model, but the results are often misleading.
CARS
News - What Car?

The best used hybrid cars

With the Government proposing to allow only the sale of electric cars from 2030 onwards, those anxious to dip their toes in the future can either opt for a full-fat electric vehicle now or experiment first with a little petrol-electric hybrid action, that is to say a car powered by a petrol engine combined with an electric motor.
BUYING CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy