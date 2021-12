[PRESS RELEASE – Midtown, Gibraltar, 25th November 2021]. Panther Protocol, an end-to-end privacy solution that creates privacy for DeFi and Web3 users across public blockchains, has raised over 22 million as part of their Public Sale. This brings the total amount raised to $32 million. “This raise as part of our public sale demonstrates a huge demand for an interoperable, compliance compatible privacy protocol.” says Panther Protocol CEO and co-founder Oliver Gale. “We are grateful for this overwhelming interest in our project and are confident that this signals the importance of Panther’s mission – enhancing freedom and privacy for DeFi and Web3.”

