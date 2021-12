(Clarinda) — An attempt to repeal a Page County ordinance granting special valuation to wind turbine properties has failed. Meeting in regular session Tuesday night, the Page County Supervisors voted down a proposal from Supervisor Jacob Holmes that would tax wind turbines and their associated properties at the same rate as commercial properties in the county. In 2008, the board approved an incremental tax assessment that taxes turbines at 0% of their assessed valuation in their first year and increases the rate by 5% annually until it reaches 30% in year seven. Holmes says he asked County Assessor Jason Renander to run a comparison between taxing the structures at the special rate versus the standard commercial rate of 90% of assessed value.

