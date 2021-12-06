ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Chorus Review

By Ali Arkani
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOW I wish I knew more about Nara’s past. Chorus is an open-world space combat sim that takes the players on an odyssey across the galaxy in the search of redemption. Nara is our protagonist. She was an elite member of cult called the Circle, a group bent on domination of...

GamesRadar+

Chorus review: "Conjures the feel of a good Star Wars battle scene"

Chorus makes me wonder why there aren't more games like it. Other than a few Star Wars branded efforts and the classic Star Foxes, I can't recall many notable single-player 3D outer space shooters, yet it seems like such an obvious choice for a medium that otherwise gorges on sci-fi and explosions. How strange that an open-world game about flying around killing stuff might be considered refreshing, but here we are. Thankfully, Chorus does a solid job and proves there's life in the genre yet.
VIDEO GAMES
cinelinx.com

Chorus is a Stunning Space Combat Experience | Review

Sleek flight controls, thrilling battles, and engaging Sci-Fi story easily overshadow any flaws you’ll find in Chorus, which hits consoles/PC today. Since it’s initial reveal during the big next-gen Xbox showcase in 2020, I’ve been eagerly awaiting my chance to get my hands on Chorus. For one, dogfighting/space battle games (Star Fox, Rogue Squadron, etc) is my favorite genre aside from RTS. Secondly, I’m a sucker for Science Fiction settings pitting a resistance against a larger Empire/cult. Third, it looks gorgeous.
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

Chorus Invites You to Join the Resistance

If you’re looking for some fast-paced and zero-g action, then Chorus could be the game for you. Set in a galaxy ruled by the Circle, players join the resistance to bring down this oppressive regime and its mysterious leader known as The Great Prophet. Players take the role of Nara,...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Chorus: The First 15 Minutes of PS5 Gameplay

Check out the opening moments of Chorus, captured in 4K on PlayStation 5 in performance mode. Chorus is an upcoming space combat game where you'll take control of a pilot named Nara and her sentient starfighter Forsaken who take on open-world missions from a space force called the Enclave. Chorus is a space combat video game developed by Fishlabs and published by Deep Silver. It was released on December 3, 2021 for PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Google Stadia.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chorus Review#Nara
sirusgaming.com

Chorus Now Available with New Launch Trailer

Developer FISHLABS and publisher Deep Silver announce the launch of the highly anticipated game Chorus on current and next-gen console systems. The game is now available to purchase on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. It is also available on Google Stadia. Chorus is a modern take...
VIDEO GAMES
lordsofgaming.net

Chorus is The Epic Space Adventure To Play This Year

Chorus is an open space adventure shooter developed by Deep Silver Fishlabs. In Chorus, the Circle, a fanatical human faction, seeks to harness power from an ancient evil species through the far reaches of space. Over the course of granting these powers to their disciples, one becomes too powerful. After causing a cataclysmic event, young Nara fears the power she has and hides amongst those who do not wish to conform to the Circle. Her hope is that her façade can keep her safe, but will this protect her forever? Not likely.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to find the thief in Chorus

Near the beginning of the game, Chorus will challenge you to find a thief that has stolen three tons of high-grade plutonium, which can be deadly in the wrong hands. However, you may be wandering around space, trying to figure out what to do next. When you first accept the...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Is Chorus multiplayer? Answered.

Chorus is an epic space adventure, and as you explore this beautiful landscape, you may long to have a friend right by your side. Is Chorus multiplayer though? We have that answered for you below. Chorus is a lonely sci-fi experience as the game only features single-player content at the...
VIDEO GAMES
