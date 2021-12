Miami Art Week at Mezcalista presents Art, Music, and Mezcal. In celebration of Glass2Grass gallery’s debut appearance at SCOPE Art Show with Miami artist Natasha Tomchin, join us for a soiree of art, music and mezcal at South Beach’s best kept secret, Mezcalista. Featuring a dichroic flora art installation and projection mapping by Natasha Tomchin along the back wall, high end glass sculptures by Glass2Grass’s roster of artists in the VIP room, this networking event is a chance to enjoy some drinks and music together before the madness of the week is in full swing! The party kicks off at 9 pm with welcome cocktails provided to each guest by El Tinieblo. Music programmed by Charlie from Soul Clap includes a range of lively acts including Miami darlings The Fates Collective and Vakdevi, in addition to live hybrid performances by New York heavy hitters afro-latin-disco-punk Underground System and modern jazz-electronic mastermind Greg Paulus. Of course, Charlie will also be throwing down with style and grace!

MIAMI, FL ・ 11 DAYS AGO