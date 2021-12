"Mixed messages." "Acted too slowly." "Partial and incomplete." These words, put forth by the Economic Times, leading international health journalist Elizabeth Mahase, and the United States government respectively, are just some of the criticisms lobbied against the World Health Organization (WHO) in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Leaders from across the globe have criticized the WHO for its ineffectiveness in responding to and containing the virus. Many nations—including major players like Russia, China, the US, France, and others—have begun to feel that the WHO's existing disease surveillance and prevention apparatus is too vulnerable to political corruption, inefficient bureaucracy, and national non-compliance to be effective. This crisis of confidence has led to the birth of an international movement to reform the World Health Organization to more effectively contain future pandemics.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO