ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Ultra-realistic Keanu Reeves in The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience Trailer

By Editorials
gamepressure.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Matrix Awakens has been officially announced. On this occasion, a trailer was presented, which shows an ultra-realistic Keanu Reeves. The full presentation of the title is to take place during The Game Awards. On...

www.gamepressure.com

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Keanu Reeves still knows kung-fu in new 'Matrix Resurrections' trailer

Warner Bros. has released a new trailer for The Matrix Resurrections, and it looks like Neo (Keanu Reeves) is trapped in a dull life within the titular false reality once more. Of course, that likely won't last long. "They taught you good," says Morpheus (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, taking over the...
MOVIES
NME

‘God of War’ PC trailer reveals system requirements

Sony Interactive Entertainment has revealed a new trailer for the PC version of God of War and its system requirements. Sony Santa Monica’s 2018 title received massive acclaim when it was first released, and now it’s headed to the PC for the first time. Revealed in October and set for release on January 14 2022, the port was developed by Canadian studio Jetpack Interactive. Sony Santa Monica is said to be supervising the project.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

'Aftermath' Trailer Features Gorgeous Unreal Engine Cinematography

Game developer One-O-One Games and publisher META have announced that their upcoming post-apocalyptic horror game, Aftermath, is planned to be released on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC. A new trailer was released today, providing a closer look into the game’s expected chaotic world. The game follows Charlie Gray, an...
VIDEO GAMES
twistedvoxel.com

The Matrix Awakens PS5 vs. Xbox Series X Comparison: An Unreal Experience On All Platforms

The Matrix Awakens is the first proper technical demonstration of Unreal Engine 5 on the PS5 and Xbox Series X, and it looks unreal, to say the least. Epic Games has developed this demo that is available now on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. It is an interesting demo that gives us our first look at what a proper next-generation game will run and look like on these consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keanu Reeves
gamepolar.com

The Matrix Awakens Unreal Engine 5 Demo Delivers Subsequent-Degree Photorealism Now on PS5/XSX

It’s been a over a yr and a half since Epic Video games supplied a primary glimpse at Unreal Engine 5 in motion, however we nonetheless don’t have a very clear imaginative and prescient of the cutting-edge tech can do. Epic did launch a demo devs might tinker with, however no commercially-available UE5 video games have been launched but. Nicely, simply minutes in the past throughout The Recreation Awards we obtained a primary peek at The Matrix Awakens, an Unreal Engine 5 “expertise” creating by Epic Video games together with Matrix director Lana Wachowski. The outcomes had been spectacular, displaying off a photorealistic Neo and Trinity, a powerful world and results, and extra. Better of all, you’ll be able to play it for your self, proper now! However first, try a fast teaser for The Matrix Awakens, under.
VIDEO GAMES
New Haven Register

Inside ‘The Matrix Awakens’: Epic Games Releases a Massive, Playable Free Demo to Showcase Unreal Engine 5

Epic Games worked with Warner Bros., “The Matrix Resurrections” director Lana Wachowski to create a “technical demo” set in the world of the Matrix, designed to show off the capabilities of Epic’s latest 3D creation tool, Unreal Engine 5. The company on Thursday released “The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience,” available as a 29-gigabyte free download for Sony’s PlayStation 5 (at this link) and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X/S (at this link), after promoting it at the 2021 Game Awards on Thursday.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Marvel's Spider-Man on PS5 Will Get Free Costumes Based on No Way Home

Spidey fans will get costumes from No Way Home in Marvel's Spider-Man. As long as they own the Ultimate Edition on PS5, that is. Insomniac Games decided to remind us of Peter Parker's last virtual adventure on the occasion of the release of the new movie. On December 10 two new costumes, both straight from Spider-Man: No Way Homewill hit Marvel's Spider-Man.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Dr. Dre Meets Franklin in New GTA Online Update

Next week's free update to GTA Online is called The Contract. It will introduce story missions, in which we will meet Franklin from GTA 5 and Dr. Dre. Do you remember how the news broke that Dr. Dre is doing music for a yet unreleased GTA? Today we found out what exactly it was about. Rockstar Games has announced that on December 15, GTA Online will include an update called The Contract, which will feature the famous rapper.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ultra#Epic Games#The Matrix Awakens#Playstation Network#Microsoft Store#Ps Store
gamepolar.com

Matrix Awakens PS5 Unreal Engine 5 Expertise Accessible for Pre-Load; Anticipated to be Detailed Throughout The Recreation Awards

The Matrix Awakens PS5 Unreal Engine 5 Expertise has simply grew to become accessible for pre-load and it weighs in huge. Final week, the Matrix Awakens experience already made its way to Reddit, and as now posted by “PlayStation Recreation Measurement” on Twitter, this Unreal Engine 5 Experience might be preloaded proper now. The expertise seems to be some form of affiliation between Epic Video games’ upcoming new Unreal Engine model and the upcoming Matrix Resurrections film.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

The Matrix Awakens Tech Demo is Now Available

Epic Games have announced The Matrix Awakens tech demo is now available to download for consoles, giving players an idea of what Unreal Engine 5 can do. While The Matrix Awakens tech demo is now available, you can download it now for Xbox Series X via the Xbox Store and for PlayStation 5 via the PlayStation Store.
VIDEO GAMES
Chanute Tribune

Keanu Reeves: Romance was the key to Matrix return

Keanu Reeves has revealed that the romance between Neo and Trinity was a key reason behind his return in 'The Matrix Resurrections'. The 57-year-old actor and Carrie-Anne Moss are both returning as the main characters in the latest instalment of the sci-fi action series and Keanu was gripped by the prospect of reviving the story between the pair in the first 'Matrix' movie for 18 years.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Gamespot

The Matrix Awakens Unreal Engine 5 Demo Might Make You Wonder What's Real

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers. The Matrix film franchise has always had a close and fascinating relationship with video games. The movies themselves are about characters who dive into something of a video game world, where they're able to use game-like powers to be gun-toting kung fu-knowing badasses. Beyond that, the stories of the films were expanded on by tie-in games such as Enter The Matrix and The Matrix Online. So it's not especially surprising to see Epic Games team with the franchise to create The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal 5 Engine Experience, an impressive tech demo that does a lot to further blur the lines between games and films, and maybe even reality.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

A Plague Tale: Requiem on First Gameplay - It's Even Darker

During The Game Awards, the first gameplay from the action-adventure game A Plague Tale: Requiem was shown. During The Game Awards we've seen the first gameplay trailer for A Plague Tale: Requiem. It presents the protagonists traversing destroyed areas and avoiding hordes of rats. You can watch the whole trailer below. No exact release date has been announced so far.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Among Us VR revealed at The Game Awards 2021

Among Us, one of the biggest indie titles in recent years, is taking a step onto a new platform, enabling players to partake in all of the crewmate and imposter shenanigans in first-person VR. At The Game Awards, a surprise trailer from Innersloth revealed that Among Us VR is currently...
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

The Game Awards 2021 All Announcements

The Game Awards 2021 (TGA 2021) streams on December 09, 2021 at 5pm PST / 6pm MST / 7pm CST / 8pm EST. Here we have gathered all the new announcements, reveals, world premieres and news in a handy overview. Below are all TGA 2021 announcements in order of appearance...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Dying Light 2 Got an Atmospheric Trailer During The Game Awards

A cinematic trailer for Dying Light 2, one of the most anticipated games of 2022, was shown at The Game Awards. The Game Awards couldn't miss Techland's Dying Light 2, which promises to be one of the most important premieres of the first quarter of next year. During the gala,...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy