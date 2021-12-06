Ultra-realistic Keanu Reeves in The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience Trailer

It’s been a over a yr and a half since Epic Video games supplied a primary glimpse at Unreal Engine 5 in motion, however we nonetheless don’t have a very clear imaginative and prescient of the cutting-edge tech can do. Epic did launch a demo devs might tinker with, however no commercially-available UE5 video games have been launched but. Nicely, simply minutes in the past throughout The Recreation Awards we obtained a primary peek at The Matrix Awakens, an Unreal Engine 5 “expertise” creating by Epic Video games together with Matrix director Lana Wachowski. The outcomes had been spectacular, displaying off a photorealistic Neo and Trinity, a powerful world and results, and extra. Better of all, you’ll be able to play it for your self, proper now! However first, try a fast teaser for The Matrix Awakens, under.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO