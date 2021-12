Penn Community Bank announced that its Human Resources Department has been named an HR Department of the Year by a panel of business leaders throughout the region. The award, part of the Delaware Valley HR Department of the Year program, recognizes the important contributions of human resources and training departments in businesses of all sizes. Among the most important factors in receiving the award were the bank’s commitment to employee wellbeing during the pandemic and its authentic commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO