Letter to the Editor

Mount Vernon News
 4 days ago

I was perplexed by some of Scott Pullins’ statements in an article on your front page over a week ago. Planning to run for House District 98, new under the recently gerrymandered map, he claims that Mike DeWine and Amy Acton “ruined Ohio.” Really, with the onset of the COVID pandemic,...

Ohio State
Hospital Workers Rejected at Supreme Court on Vaccine Mandate

Massachusetts hospital workers asked court for emergency stay. Justices so far haven’t intervened against vaccine mandates. A U.S. Supreme Court justice turned away a request from eight Mass General Brigham Inc. workers for a religious exemption from the Massachusetts hospital system’s requirement that they be vaccinated against Covid-19. Justice. Stephen...
Mike Dewine
AFP

US Supreme Court leans toward public funding of religious schools

The US Supreme Court on Wednesday appeared poised to accept that public funds can be used to support families sending their children to religious schools, challenging longstanding principles of separation of church and state. Two evangelical Christian families in the northeastern state of Maine sued to be able to use state-provided education subsidy funds to send their kids to schools with religion as the basis of their teachings. As Maine is sparsely populated, more than half of its school districts have no publicly funded high schools. So families receive subsidies that allow them to send their children to schools of their choice, including privately-run schools. But schools where religious beliefs are at the core of instruction are not covered in the aid program, because, under the regulations for the program -- and those similar in other states -- the teaching is "sectarian."
Court Temporarily Reinstates School Face Mask Mandate

From PennLive…The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania Tuesday reinstated the Gov. Tom Wolf administration mandate requiring students, teachers and staff to wear face masks. The action is temporary, with the court scheduled to hear arguments on the matter on Dec. 8 and decide its fate. The court noted it has taken no position; one justice disagreed with reinstating the mandate.
The Supreme Court Is Dead-Set on Recasting Religious Neutrality as Religious Discrimination

The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard a case that’s going to put the Catholic-heavy roster of justices under a spotlight the size of one of those that they used to roll in for the opening of a new used-car lot. At issue was Carson v. Makin, a case out of Maine, where there is a program to provide public money to families living in areas where there is no public school in order to enable them to send their children to private schools. However, the program specifically denies the money to parents who want to send their children to what Maine law describes as “sectarian schools.” From NBC News:
